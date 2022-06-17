AGL, Inpex, and Osaka Gas to build green hydrogen hub in Australia

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

AGL Energy is leading a consortium, that includes Japanese pair Inpex and Osaka Gas, as well as South Korea’s SK Group, in a detailed feasibility study to build a massive green hydrogen export hub at Torrens Island, South Australia.

The study will demonstrate the commercial and technical feasibility of establishing a renewable hydrogen hub and the production of hydrogen-derived products at Torrens Island to serve both domestic users in South Australia and interstate, as well as wider export markets, AGL said today.

The feasibility study, being carried out by independent advisory firm GHD Advisory, will map key operational and commercial plans for the project, outline the development of a production timeline and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Along with AGL, the feasibility study will leverage the input of key industry and consortium partners across multiple sectors which have signed memorandums of understanding in this context:

Adbri – a leading manufacturer of cement, lime and pre-packaged dry-blended products

Brickworks – Australia’s leading domestic manufacturer of building products

Flinders Ports – South Australia’s leading port operator

Inpex – global energy exploration and production company

Osaka Gas Australia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osaka Gas Co Ltd – global natural gas and power company

SK ecoplant, a subsidiary of the Korean SK Group – providing eco-friendly business solutions, projects and infrastructure

Spark Renewables – a leading renewable energy developer and owner

AGL chief operating officer Markus Brokhof said the feasibility study project will play a crucial role in establishing a clean hydrogen industry in Adelaide and South Australia.

“This is another big step forward in AGL’s vision for an industrial energy hub at the site of our Torrens Island Power Station and we are coming closer to repurpose the site,” Brokhof said.

“South Australia is emerging as a leader in the development of a hydrogen industry, led by a major investment in the sector by the State Government. AGL very much wants to be a key part of the future of hydrogen in this State.

“Torrens Island is perfectly positioned as a future energy hub with strong grid connectivity, access to South Australia’s growing renewable energy portfolio and firming technology, nearby industry and potential large green hydrogen users, a highly skilled local workforce, and connections to Port Adelaide with avenues for export.”

“Whether it’s the early potential for co-firing hydrogen with our existing gas engines at Barker Inlet Power Station, the creation of 100% green gas networks for industry, or the development of low-carbon chemicals and future fuels right through to the production of green hydrogen for export, this feasibility study will explore it all,” he said.