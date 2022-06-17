AGL, Inpex, and Osaka Gas to build green hydrogen hub in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

AGL, Inpex, and Osaka Gas to build green hydrogen hub in Australia

AGL Energy is leading a consortium, that includes Japanese pair Inpex and Osaka Gas, as well as South Korea’s SK Group, in a detailed feasibility study to build a massive green hydrogen export hub at Torrens Island, South Australia.
By Damon Evans
17/06/2022, 9:20 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© BloombergA worker adjusts a valve wheel inside the electrolyzer area during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The new plant will be Europe's largest production site for green hydrogen for industrial use. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg
AGL Energy is leading a consortium, that includes Japanese pair Inpex and Osaka Gas, as well as South Korea’s SK Group, in a detailed feasibility study to build a massive green hydrogen export hub at Torrens Island, South Australia.

The study will demonstrate the commercial and technical feasibility of establishing a renewable hydrogen hub and the production of hydrogen-derived products at Torrens Island to serve both domestic users in South Australia and interstate, as well as wider export markets, AGL said today.

The feasibility study, being carried out by independent advisory firm GHD Advisory, will map key operational and commercial plans for the project, outline the development of a production timeline and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Along with AGL, the feasibility study will leverage the input of key industry and consortium partners across multiple sectors which have signed memorandums of understanding in this context:

Adbri – a leading manufacturer of cement, lime and pre-packaged dry-blended products
Brickworks – Australia’s leading domestic manufacturer of building products
Flinders Ports – South Australia’s leading port operator
Inpex – global energy exploration and production company
Osaka Gas Australia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osaka Gas Co Ltd – global natural gas and power company
SK ecoplant, a subsidiary of the Korean SK Group – providing eco-friendly business solutions, projects and infrastructure
Spark Renewables – a leading renewable energy developer and owner

AGL chief operating officer Markus Brokhof said the feasibility study project will play a crucial role in establishing a clean hydrogen industry in Adelaide and South Australia.

“This is another big step forward in AGL’s vision for an industrial energy hub at the site of our Torrens Island Power Station and we are coming closer to repurpose the site,” Brokhof said.

“South Australia is emerging as a leader in the development of a hydrogen industry, led by a major investment in the sector by the State Government. AGL very much wants to be a key part of the future of hydrogen in this State.

“Torrens Island is perfectly positioned as a future energy hub with strong grid connectivity, access to South Australia’s growing renewable energy portfolio and firming technology, nearby industry and potential large green hydrogen users, a highly skilled local workforce, and connections to Port Adelaide with avenues for export.”

“Whether it’s the early potential for co-firing hydrogen with our existing gas engines at Barker Inlet Power Station, the creation of 100% green gas networks for industry, or the development of low-carbon chemicals and future fuels right through to the production of green hydrogen for export, this feasibility study will explore it all,” he said.

