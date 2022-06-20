Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

People across Scotland are being encouraged to pick up their cameras and capture the energy transition in action.

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has launched its 2023 calendar photography competition to celebrate Scotland’s thriving green energy sector.

It follows a successful contest last year, which attracted snaps from budding amateur photographers of all ages.

Images can show wind turbines, hydrogen, electric vehicles and bikes, solar PV, and how renewable energy is being integrated into communities, households, and public buildings.

Entries can also demonstrate how climate change is impacting on the Scottish landscape and wildlife.

Entries close at noon on Friday, September 5.

The winning entry will feature on the calendar cover and will receive £200, with 12 runners-up receiving £50 each and their photograph featured in the calendar.

AREG chairwoman Jean Morrison, said: “We hope to get a broad selection of entries from across the community including under 16s. Competition details will be circulated to schools to encourage pupils to enter. Renewable energy solutions such as wind, solar and hydrogen are essential to reach a net zero future. The AREG calendar will reflect the changing energy mix in Scotland and environmental challenges and solutions that impact the planet.”

© Supplied by AREG

For the second year running, the ScotWind offshore wind consortium Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy and Ørsted is sponsoring the contest.

Richard Dibley from Falck Renewables, said: “Last year’s competition inspired some stunning entries which perfectly captured what the energy transition looks like in the real world. We are delighted to be sponsoring the calendar again and look forward to seeing this year’s entrants rise to the challenge.”

The chosen photographs will be showcased at AREG Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition at P&J Live on the November 15, where the winner will be presented with their prize.

For more information about the calendar competition visit the AREG website. Entries can be submitted to info@aberdeenrenewables.com.