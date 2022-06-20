Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

AREG launches 2023 photography contest to capture energy transition in action

People across Scotland are being encouraged to pick up their cameras and capture the energy transition in action.
By Hamish Penman
20/06/2022, 1:17 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by AREGAREG 2022 Winning image by Ian Hastie
AREG 2022 Winning image by Ian Hastie

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has launched its 2023 calendar photography competition to celebrate Scotland’s thriving green energy sector.

It follows a successful contest last year, which attracted snaps from budding amateur photographers of all ages.

Images can show wind turbines, hydrogen, electric vehicles and bikes, solar PV, and how renewable energy is being integrated into communities, households, and public buildings.

Entries can also demonstrate how climate change is impacting on the Scottish landscape and wildlife.

Entries close at noon on Friday, September 5.

The winning entry will feature on the calendar cover and will receive £200, with 12 runners-up receiving £50 each and their photograph featured in the calendar.

AREG chairwoman Jean Morrison, said: “We hope to get a broad selection of entries from across the community including under 16s. Competition details will be circulated to schools to encourage pupils to enter. Renewable energy solutions such as wind, solar and hydrogen are essential to reach a net zero future. The AREG calendar will reflect the changing energy mix in Scotland and environmental challenges and solutions that impact the planet.”

© Supplied by AREG
2022 winner Ian Hastie (right), with AREG CEO, David Rodger (left) and AREG chairwoman, Jean Morrison (centre).

For the second year running, the ScotWind offshore wind consortium Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy and Ørsted is sponsoring the contest.

Richard Dibley from Falck Renewables, said: “Last year’s competition inspired some stunning entries which perfectly captured what the energy transition looks like in the real world. We are delighted to be sponsoring the calendar again and look forward to seeing this year’s entrants rise to the challenge.”

The chosen photographs will be showcased at AREG Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition at P&J Live on the November 15, where the winner will be presented with their prize.

For more information about the calendar competition visit the AREG website. Entries can be submitted to info@aberdeenrenewables.com.

