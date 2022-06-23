CNOOC finishes China’s first offshore CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

CNOOC finishes China’s first offshore CCS project

CNOOC has finished China's first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project designed to permanently store carbon dioxide (CO2) in the seabed, state media reported recently.
By Energy Voice
23/06/2022, 1:58 am
© BloombergSignage for Cnooc Ltd. is displayed on the company's headquarters in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, July 24, 2012. Photographer: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg
Signage for Cnooc Ltd. is displayed on the company's headquarters in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, July 24, 2012. Photographer: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg

The project is located at the company’s Enping oilfield in the mouth of the Pearl River, about 200 km (124 miles) from Shenzhen, and will store CO2 emitted during the oil extraction process, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

State-backed CNOOC started building the project last September and said it would eventually sequester a total of 1.46 million tonnes of CO2 in 800-meter deep seabed reservoirs.

China has identified carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) as a key part of efforts to become carbon neutral by 2060, but though it has built several demonstration projects, the deployment of the technology has so far been limited, reported Reuters.

Shell upbeat on CCS prospects in Asia

According to an assessment report by the Ministry of Science and Technology and other government bodies earlier this year, the engineering and running costs of CCUS remain too high and government support was still insufficient, added the news agency.

“The future theoretical emission reduction potential of CCUS technology is huge,” the report said, “but due to the technology’s level of maturity and economic viability, that emission reduction potential is difficult to exploit.”

