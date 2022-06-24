Japan to end financing of key coal projects under climate pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Japan to end financing of key coal projects under climate pledge

Japan will withdraw financing for key coal-fired power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia under efforts aimed at accelerating a global phase-out of the dirtiest fossil fuel.
By Bloomberg
24/06/2022, 3:24 am
An excavator loads coal onto a dump truck at Cirebon Port in West Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Trade has been a bright spot for Indonesia, which has served as a key exporter of coal, palm oil and minerals amid a global shortage in commodities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Asia’s second-largest economy will stop providing government-backed yen loans to the Matarbari 2 coal expansion project in Bangladesh and the Indramayu plant in Indonesia, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The move comes days ahead of a meeting of Group of Seven nations, which agreed last year to stop international financing of coal projects. Japan initially opposed that move, and while it subsequently tightened conditions for overseas coal projects, it has faced sharp criticism over its support for new developments under certain condition.

Japan accounted for more than half of the $6.6 billion of coal support from G-7 countries in 2019, according to Bloomberg NEF.

Bangladesh said it won’t go forward with the coal-based plan for Matarbari 2, instead building a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-based plant as the country shifts to alternative energy sources. The country “is moving away from coal power,” Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power and energy, said in a phone interview. “In 2021, the government canceled plans to build 10 coal power plants that were expected to pull in about $10 billion in investments.”

The Indramayu project is already on hold and could be halted completely in line with Indonesia’s net zero target, according to Wanhar, director of electricity program supervision at the country’s energy and mineral resources ministry.

Japanese companies are also withdrawing from the coal sector amid scrutiny from activist investors. Sumitomo Corp. and Toshiba Corp. have both indicated they won’t take new orders for coal-fired projects, while commercial banks have also made similar pledges.

Climate activists are wary of plans to simply replace coal-sector projects with LNG-fired plants, which risks locking in the use of fossil fuels for decades. “This would be a lunge towards runaway global warming in the same vein as new coal power,” said Julien Vincent, executive director of Market Forces, an Australia-based campaign group.

