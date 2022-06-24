Corio teams up with Vietnam’s FECON for offshore wind power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Corio teams up with Vietnam’s FECON for offshore wind power

Corio Generation has signed a joint development agreement with FECON, a leading Vietnamese construction and infrastructure group, for a proposed 500 MW offshore windfarm in Ba Ria, Vung Tau province, Vietnam.
By Energy Voice
24/06/2022, 6:52 am
Vietnamese wind farm at sunset against the Vietnam flag.

The partnership demonstrates Corio’s commitment towards renewable energy development in Vietnam, said company representatives at a signing ceremony in the capital, Hanoi, on Wednesday 22 June 2022.

Corio is a global offshore wind business and a portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, operating on a standalone basis. The business has one of the world’s largest offshore wind development portfolios, at over 20 GW.

The proposed 500 MW Vung Tau offshore windfarm, located 23-35km from the coast, could be among the first large-scale offshore wind projects to be built in Vietnam, once licences and approvals are obtained.

Once constructed, the fixed-bottom project could produce around 1,250 GWh of clean electricity and avoid more than 600,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year, according to an analysis by the Green Investment Group.

Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation said: “With its vast wind resources, Vietnam can be a South-east Asian powerhouse in offshore wind, providing clean, affordable electricity, as well as supporting jobs and economic opportunities for local communities.”

“The team in Hanoi has been examining opportunities across the country for many years. We are looking at a number of potential projects and partnerships, demonstrating Corio’s commitment towards offshore wind in Vietnam.”

“Our strategy is to work and collaborate with the most reputable and capable local companies. We are therefore excited to be signing this joint development agreement for the Vung Tau project with FECON, a leading infrastructure and energy group with a strong track record including in wind and solar energy.”

Corio’s team has considerable experience in developing offshore wind, with projects in development in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, including Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Pham Viet Khoa, Chairman of FECON said: “We are delighted to sign this joint development agreement to work with leading global developer Corio Generation on the Vung Tau offshore windfarm. We believe this project will be delivered to a high standard, meeting Vietnam’s urgent power needs for developing the economy.

“We look forward to Corio contributing to accelerate the development of the country’s offshore wind sector. In Vietnam, Corio has a team of experienced local staff who understand the investment landscape of the renewable energy sector.”

