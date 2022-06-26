Letter urges minister to turn Highlands into Green Freeport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Letter urges minister to turn Highlands into Green Freeport

Ministers have received a letter urging them to support a bid to create a green freeport Highlands.
By Ryan Duff
27/06/2022, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Ocean WindsOcean Winds green freeport
Moray East foundations being unloaded for temporary storage at Nigg Energy Park in 2020 with Cromarty Firth in the background.

Ministers have received a letter urging them to support a bid to create a green freeport Highlands.

Ministers in London and Edinburgh will decide the location of two Scottish Green Freeports.

If this bid is successful it will create 25,000 jobs and accelerate the decarbonisation of the power industry and the just transition to net-zero, according to Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF).

The OFC bid proposes a floating “super wind hub” assembly and production facility, something it claims sets it apart from the competition.

The Cromarty Firth is the focal point for the rapid development of the UK’s new offshore wind industry, and the bid is backed by 13 of the 17 winners of the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round.

The drive to set up fixed and floating offshore wind farms is also encouraging the development of a new green hydrogen industry, with the Highlands at the heart of large-scale developments and export opportunities.

The benefits

If successful the Green Freeport status will capitalise on the offshore wind boom and create 25,000 jobs, around 15,000 of which will be in the Highlands during the decade of construction. This is set to contribute £6bn to the economy with an additional £60m a year being generated during the windfarm’s operational lifetime.

Bob Buskie, chief executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth said while speaking on behalf of OCF: “We believe the impact of Green Freeport status would be transformational for the viability of projects the renewables industry needs to deliver and would be pivotal in attracting £2.5bn of new private sector investment.

“The Cromarty Firth is going to be at the very heart of the UK’s energy production map for many decades to come, in the way former coal mining areas were in the past and the north-east of Scotland has been with its key geographical role in the North Sea oil and gas industry. ”

Additionally, Roy MacGregor, chairman of the Global Energy Group said: “The renewables industry is going to make a bigger, longer-term positive impact on the Highland economy than any other sector has, including our half century involvement with oil and gas.

“That industry knows this area can deliver the location, the facilities, the experience and ambition it needs.  Green Freeport status, which will attract new investment and help nurture innovation, offers the key to ensuring this massive opportunity can be taken to its optimum level, for the benefit of the Highlands, Scotland and the UK.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts