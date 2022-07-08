Tata Power plans to invest $9.5 billion in clean energy push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Tata Power plans to invest $9.5 billion in clean energy push

Tata Power Co. said it will invest more than 750 billion rupees ($9.5 billion) in renewables over the next five years, as it aims to almost double the share of clean energy in its portfolio.
By Bloomberg
08/07/2022, 9:37 am
Power plant using renewable solar energy with sunset over the Gap in the Himalayan Mountain, Kashmir, India

The company, whose operations range from generation to transmission and retailing of power, will also expand into new areas such as solar irrigation pumps and electric vehicle charging, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at a virtual shareholder meeting Thursday. Tata Power is also accelerating its net zero target to 2045, Chandrasekaran said. The company had previously set a goal of hitting the mark by 2050.

Tata Power had 9.7 gigawatts of fossil fuel generation capacity and 2.7 gigawatts of renewables at the end of 2021, according to filings. It plans to raise the share of clean energy capacity to 60% in five years from about a third now, Chandrasekaran said.

The company joins peers Adani Group and JSW Energy Ltd. in planning major investments in renewables as India strives to triple its clean power capacity to 500 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to zero out emissions by 2070. India, which currently gets about 70% of its electricity from coal, aims to produce half its power from renewable sources by 2030.

“A movement toward clean energy is evident with a slowdown in new thermal capacity additions,” by companies across India, Chandrasekaran said.

