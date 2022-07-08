Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK to set out plans next week on electricity generator windfall tax

The UK plans to announce in the coming days whether it will extend a windfall tax to electricity generators -- a difficult task as the government tries to help consumers struggling with inflation while also supporting renewable energy.
By Bloomberg
08/07/2022, 5:04 pm Updated: 08/07/2022, 5:04 pm
© Supplied by SSE Renewablespower windfall tax
SSE, Centrica and Drax shares have all dipped off the back of the news.

The UK plans to announce in the coming days whether it will extend a windfall tax to electricity generators — a difficult task as the government tries to help consumers struggling with inflation while also supporting renewable energy.

Officials have been weighing the levy after identifying excessive profits in the power sector. Earlier this year, the government imposed a 25% tax on the profits of North Sea oil and gas producers.

The decision as to whether to include power generators will be announced next week, Max Blain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, told reporters on Friday.

The move comes as Johnson plans to step down following a revolt by members of his Conservative party. The premier isn’t supposed to make new policy decisions while he’s standing in a caretaker role until October. Blain wasn’t specific as to whether the windfall tax had previously been agreed.

“The position is to not unpick previously agreed fiscal decisions,” he said.

The government is seeking to help millions of Britons deal with a cost-of-living crisis, driven by inflation. At the same, it’s pursuing a net-zero climate policy rooted in renewable energy production. However, because expensive natural gas sets market electricity prices, renewable generators have been able to sell power at much higher prices than their fixed costs.

Earlier this week, analysts were expecting the levy on generators to be delayed or scrapped amid the shake-up in Johnson’s government. Officials have been working on proposals to decouple gas from power prices, with possible options expected later this summer.

Drax Group Plc shares dropped 1.7%, while SSE Plc slid 0.7%. Centrica Plc declined 1.2% on the London Stock Exchange as of 3:17 p.m. local time.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts