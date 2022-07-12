Mainstream, Aker Offshore Wind plot merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Mainstream, Aker Offshore Wind plot merger

Mainstream Renewable Power and Aker Offshore Wind have signed a merger agreement with a view to creating a “global renewable energy major.”
By Andrew Dykes
12/07/2022, 3:09 pm Updated: 12/07/2022, 3:09 pm
© Supplied by Aker Offshore WindFloating wind turbine concept. Supplied by Aker Offshore Wind
Floating wind turbine concept. Supplied by Aker Offshore Wind

The two announced the proposal on Tuesday, as part of a deal which would see the Oslo-listed industrial investor’s offshore wind division integrated with the Mainstream group.

Aker Horizons (OSLO: AKH), which oversees the group’s green investments including wind, hydrogen and carbon capture divisions, closed a €900 million deal to acquire a majority stake in Mainstream last year, while partner Mitsui & Co later took a 27.5% equity share in the venture in March 2022.

The new merger proposal would see Aker Horizons merge the two subsidiaries to create “a stronger renewable company” with a 27-gigawatt (GW) portfolio spanning solar, onshore wind and bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind projects.

On completion of the transaction, Aker Horizons’ ownership in Mainstream will be approximately 58.6%.

“The strong industrial logic for combining Aker Offshore Wind and Mainstream includes complementary footprint and capabilities, increased scale, and improved access to financing,” explained Mainstream chief executive Mary Quaney.

“Combining Aker Offshore Wind’s strong technical and engineering capabilities, and early mover position in floating offshore wind, with Mainstream’s proven project development methodology, execution track record and global presence unlocks new opportunities worldwide.”

Mainstream has also appointed a new head of offshore wind – Tove Røskaft – who will report to Ms Quaney.

During her 25-year career at the Aker group, Røskaft has held a range of leadership positions across offshore products and operations as well as corporate management, most recently as chief operating officer of Aker Offshore Wind.

“The consolidation of Aker Horizons’ interests in renewable energy will accelerate Mainstream’s transformation into a global renewable energy major with leading floating and fixed offshore wind capabilities,” added Aker Horizons CEO and Mainstream chairman Kristian Røkke.

“Accelerating the deployment of renewable energy including deep-water offshore wind is essential to reaching Net Zero in 2050. According to IEA estimates, annual additions of solar PV and wind power in excess of 1,000 gigawatts are required by 2030. Mainstream is Aker Horizons’ platform to drive the transition toward a clean energy sector, with ongoing projects on five continents.”

The group also pointed to the rapid growth projected within the floating wind market as a major opportunity.

Mainstream said its offshore business would continue to develop existing projects for fixed and floating wind in markets like Norway, Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Ireland, the UK and the US, while also exploring new markets.

An extraordinary general meeting will be held in Aker Mainstream Renewables on 15 July to approve the transaction, with a view to closing the deal in August 2022.

