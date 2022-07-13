Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Over 100 leaders representing more than 20,000 people living and working in the north-east have signed a letter calling for a green freeport to be based in Aberdeen and Peterhead.

The signatories represent a broad spectrum of society, hailing from academia, industry and politics, both local and national.

By signing the letter, which has been published Energy Voice’s sister publication The Press and Journal, the backers are putting their support behind a plan to create 32,000 high-quality jobs and boost the region’s economy by £8.5