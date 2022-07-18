Petrofac handed EQTEC contract for UK waste-to-energy project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Petrofac handed EQTEC contract for UK waste-to-energy project

Tech innovation firm EQTEC (AIM: EQT), has named Petrofac (LON: PFC) as its contractor for a waste-to-energy project at Haverton Hill in Billingham.
By Ryan Duff
18/07/2022, 12:13 pm Updated: 18/07/2022, 12:14 pm
The two organisations signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate on the front-end-engineering design (FEED) work, and for Petrofac to move ahead as a potential EPC (engineering procurement construction) partner for development and delivery.

Waste-to-energy

EQTEC has secured all relevant permits for the plant, which would convert 200,000 tonnes per year of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) to 25 MW of electricity for combined heat and power (CHP).

This will be exported to the national grid, with potential for upto 34MW of thermal energy.

EQTEC has secured the contract for a grid connection and is also pursuing discussions with neighbouring companies about provision of private wire offtake.

The RDF-to-CHP plant will utilise less than 40% of the total land to be acquired by Haverton, and the company is assessing how best to leverage the remaining land and increase the value of the project.

A range of additional facilities including hydrogen production, battery storage and/or hydrogen refuelling are being considered.

These options would be subject to further planning permission and agreement of future owners of the project, which EQTEC intends to sell in whole or in part.

EQTEC, whose shares are up 12% today to .5pence,  plans on collaborating with neighbouring industrial companies, partners and potential investors, toward finalisation of development options.

COO of EQTEC Jeff Vander Linden said: “Petrofac has for decades been a leader in delivery of large-scale, complex projects in the oil & gas industry and now are one of the global EPCs moving most quickly to bring that expertise to new energy businesses.

“Our engagement with Petrofac over the past year or so has been interactive and focused, with a dedicated, joint team and open collaboration toward finalisation of the FEED proposal and heads of terms that will support work start and steady progress at Billingham.

“As our largest and most complex project, Billingham represents a wide range of opportunities for innovative application of EQTEC technology in concert with other technologies; but it also requires a different approach to assemble investment.

“By applying flexible funding options and strong partners, I believe we will advance the Billingham project steadily, toward bringing EQTEC syngas-based solutions to Teesside and to the wide range of industrial businesses that will benefit from them.”

FEED partner and potential EPC

EQTEC has been working with Petrofac since 2021 on pre-FEED work, including a review of EQTEC’s technology.

This previous work culminated in Petrofac submitting a proposal for provision of the FEED for the RDF-to-CHP facility.

A formal start date for the FEED, so that prospective investors may be included in consideration of the various site designs.

The Jersey based energy services company has agreed to support EQTEC’s efforts with engagement of funding candidates, in the interest of sharing its views on the delivery strategy.

This includes procurement and integration risks and how it would mitigate them.

Although EQTEC will appoint Petrofac for the FEED work, selection of the EPC partner would require approval of the SPVs’ owners at the time of appointment.

Petrofac shares are up 3.61% this week, bringing share prices to £1.07.

Vice President New Energy Services at Petrofac Jon Carpenter said: “We look forward to supporting the engineering of EQTEC’s Billingham project and to working with their team to de-risk the project leveraging our construction experience of complex process plants to ensure the design is efficiently constructable and operatable.

“We are excited by the potential of the waste-to-value sector in the UK and are excited to be working with pioneers such as EQTEC in turning this potential into reality and delivering the energy transition in the process.”

 

