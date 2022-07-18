BEIS consults on biggest reforms to electricity market in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BEIS consults on biggest reforms to electricity market in a decade

The UK government has launched a “transformational” review into the nation’s electricity market, which could see sweeping reforms to electricity pricing, procurement and storage.
By Andrew Dykes
18/07/2022, 2:29 pm
Opened on Monday, the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) will seek views on a range of options to address the challenges higher global energy costs, reinforcing energy security and the UK’s transition towards to a cleaner energy system.

The consultation forms part of a review first announced in the British Energy Security Strategy (BESS) in April, which also outlined plans to expand nuclear, offshore wind and hydrogen to ensure 95% of UK electricity is low carbon by 2030.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said potential changes could include introducing incentives for consumers to use energy at cheaper rates when demand is low or supply is particularly high – on sunny and windy, days for example – enabling users to save money with cheaper rates.

Schemes like these have already been trialled by some providers, such as Octopus Energy.

Other changes would see the capacity market and the contracts for difference (CfD) schemes reformed to increase the use of lower carbon technologies, such as electricity storage.

BEIS also hoped to de-couple fossil fuel prices from electricity produced by renewables, which at present tend to be cheaper.

Under the current system, gas prices often end up setting the wholesale electricity price because of their flexibility. They can produce more or less electricity according to demand and therefore play a key role in setting the overall price of electricity from all sources.

The REMA consultation intends to explore routes for “updating” this pricing system to reflect the abundance of cheaper renewables,.

Overall, the government said some the potential measures could help reduce exposure to “volatile” gas markets and energy costs for consumers could be “radically reduced” over the long term.

Business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We’ve just seen the price of offshore UK wind power fall to an all-time low and gas is a shrinking portion of our electricity generating mix, so we need to explore ways of ensuring the electricity market is adapting to the times.

“That includes ensuring the cost benefits of our increasing supply of cheaper energy trickle down to consumers, but also that our system is fit for the future – especially with electricity demand set to double by 2035.

“In what could be the biggest electricity market shake up in decades, I am confident that this review will significantly enhance GB’s energy security and supply for generations to come.”

It closely follows the announcement of the fourth round of procurement under the government’s flagship CfD regime, which saw 10.8GW of renewables capacity secured from a range of technologies, including offshore wind, solar, onshore wind.

Energy Minister Greg Hands added: “Today’s launch of REMA is a major step in delivering a secure energy future for Britain, putting in place the electricity market design we need to allow us to make the most of our world-leading diversity of power sources while offering more value for money for consumers.”

The government said it would “engage extensively” with the sector to develop and assess options for reforms, and expects to publish a formal response this winter.

Following this consultation, BEIS will further refine options during 2022-2023 before delivering any proposed reforms.

