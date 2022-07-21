SSE tips first power from Seagreen by end of July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

SSE tips first power from Seagreen by end of July

The energy group reported strong quarterly performance and said it expects to generate first power from its Seagreen offshore wind farm by the end of this month.
By Andrew Dykes
21/07/2022, 2:43 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesSSE Renewables ScotWind
A joint venture by SSE Renewables (49%) and oil giant TotalEnergies (51%), Seagreen is currently Scotland’s largest renewable energy project.

The energy group reported strong quarterly performance and said it expects to generate first power from its Seagreen offshore wind farm by the end of this month.

In a quarterly update ahead of its annual general meeting in Perth on Thursday, SSE said its performance had “slightly exceeded” expectations as favourable weather and market conditions led to a rise in generation.

It follows a bumper financial 2021, in which the company reported a near 50% jump in profits to just shy of £3.5 billion – up 44% on the £2.4bn seen in financial 2020-21.

The company reported that progress across its capex projects is also continuing “at pace”, and that it expects to generate first power from the Seagreen wind farm off Angus by the end of this month.

Turbine installation at the 1.1 gigawatt (GW) development – billed as the world’s deepest fixed-bottom wind farm – began last December. A total of 114 Vestas turbines will be installed about 16 miles off the Angus coast.

Full commissioning is expected in 2023, but turbines can begin generating power before the site if fully operational.

A joint venture by SSE Renewables (49%) and oil giant TotalEnergies (51%), Seagreen is Scotland’s largest renewable energy project. Once complete, the £3bn wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of green energy annually.

Meanwhile, SSE said construction at the Viking onshore wind farm and at Dogger Bank A, B & C schemes was “progressing well.”

The group’s clean energy unit, SSE Renewables, reported a 5% rise in planned output across the UK and Ireland to around 93GWh, mainly as a result of weather conditions. Thermal generation was also up slightly on the same period last year.

It also reported progress on its efforts to offload a 25% minority stake in SSEN Transmission, the formal process for which is now under way. SSE hopes to have an agreed sale by the end of the year, with completion after regulatory approvals.

SSE said it expects adjusted capital expenditure and investment to total in excess of £2.5bn this financial year.

Finance director Gregor Alexander said: “The strength of SSE’s integrated and balanced business model, combined with our commitment to positive engagement with key stakeholders, is serving us well through a period of market, political and regulatory complexity.

“Meanwhile, CfD success at Viking, progress on our Southern European pipeline acquisition, the positive outlook for Transmission from the recent Holistic Network Design and new hydrogen options at Saltend all position us well for the long term.”

The group also welcomed publication of the government’s Review of Electricity Markets Arrangements (REMA) consultation, noting that an “orderly consultative process” was “the right way to deliver the necessary investment.”

“Having advocated for some time for an evolution of the current electricity market frameworks to deliver net zero cost effectively and securely, we welcome the recent BEIS, believing that an

“We remain confident in our financial outlook for strong earnings growth this year and look forward to updating the market on performance in our interim results statement on 16 November 2022,” Mr Alexander added.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts