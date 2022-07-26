Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The foundations of the SSE (LON: SSE) Seagreen project are set to begin their journey from the Port of Nigg to the wind farm off Angus.

The journey will take 36 hours as the foundations are transported on Seaway 7 barges from the Highlands to the site, 16 miles off the Angus coast.

SSE’s wind farm is set to be the deepest tethered in the world and will “support the generation of enough clean electricity to power 1.6m homes,” according to the company.

Seagreen is a 1.1 gigawatt project, the largest wind development in Scotland, which came about as a £3bn joint venture between SSE and TotalEnergies.

London-listed SSE said in its AGM in Perth last week that it expects first power by the end of this month, ahead of construction completion next year.

Standing at around the same height as the Big Ben tower, the foundations leaving Nigg are 311.7 feet tall.

Though the jackets have been marshalled at Port of Nigg, they were fabricated in China, and the UAE.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “Projects like Seagreen show we are entering a golden age for clean energy in this country.

“Recent debate has focused on whether the next Prime Minister will support net zero as an environmental policy. Seagreen shows that net zero isn’t just about climate change.

“It’s about creating jobs, delivering major clean infrastructure, regenerating rural communities and ultimately helping us secure our own energy future and reduce our reliance on imported gas.

“Those are things we should all be on board with.

“There’s lots of talk about delivering homegrown energy and what we need now is action.

“As well as Seagreen, we are building the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, off the coast of Yorkshire; and what will be one of Europe’s most productive onshore wind farms, Viking, on Shetland, as we increase our renewables output fivefold by 2031.”

SSE shares are up .4% today (11.04am) to £17.47.

