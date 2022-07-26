Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Gallery: Giant foundations on the move from Port of Nigg to £3bn Seagreen wind farm

The foundations of the SSE (LON: SSE) Seagreen project are set to begin their journey from the Port of Nigg to the wind farm off Angus.
By Ryan Duff
26/07/2022, 10:57 am Updated: 26/07/2022, 11:35 am
The journey will take 36 hours as the foundations are transported on Seaway 7 barges from the Highlands to the site, 16 miles off the Angus coast.

SSE’s wind farm is set to be the deepest tethered in the world and will “support the generation of enough clean electricity to power 1.6m homes,” according to the company.

Seagreen is a 1.1 gigawatt project, the largest wind development in Scotland, which came about as a £3bn joint venture between SSE and TotalEnergies.

London-listed SSE said in its AGM in Perth last week that it expects first power by the end of this month, ahead of construction completion next year.

Standing at around the same height as the Big Ben tower, the foundations leaving Nigg are 311.7 feet tall.

Though the jackets have been marshalled at Port of Nigg, they were fabricated in China, and the UAE.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “Projects like Seagreen show we are entering a golden age for clean energy in this country.

“Recent debate has focused on whether the next Prime Minister will support net zero as an environmental policy. Seagreen shows that net zero isn’t just about climate change.

“It’s about creating jobs, delivering major clean infrastructure, regenerating rural communities and ultimately helping us secure our own energy future and reduce our reliance on imported gas.

“Those are things we should all be on board with.

“There’s lots of talk about delivering homegrown energy and what we need now is action.

“As well as Seagreen, we are building the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, off the coast of Yorkshire; and what will be one of Europe’s most productive onshore wind farms, Viking, on Shetland, as we increase our renewables output fivefold by 2031.”

SSE shares are up .4% today (11.04am) to £17.47.

