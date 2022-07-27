Russian nuclear giant eyes Vietnam wind power project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Russian nuclear giant eyes Vietnam wind power project

Russian nuclear giant Rosatom's wind power arm NovaWind has signed a deal for a 128MW wind power project in Vietnam. NovaWind and Vietnamese partner An Xuan Energy said a cooperation agreement might see the pair build a wind farm in the northwestern Son La province.
By Energy Voice
27/07/2022, 2:49 am Updated: 27/07/2022, 2:50 am
Aerial view of windmill and Solar panel, photovoltaic, alternative electricity source - concept of sustainable resources on a sunny day, Bac Phong, Thuan Bac, Ninh Thuan, VietnamBy: Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin
“We have gained extensive expertise as a wind power project developer in Russia and are ready to deploy our competencies on the international scale. Rosatom is already implementing a number of projects in Vietnam in the field of energy and science, and now these areas of cooperation are expanding. Wind power projects will both contribute to energy security and industrial development of the region and accelerate country’s transition to a sustainable energy mix,” Rosatom’s Grigoriy Nazarov said.

“We are very excited about signing a cooperation agreement with NovaWind – Rosatom’s wind power division – regarding a wind power project in Son La Province. It will bring economic and social benefits to the country, the energy system of Vietnam as well as people in the province. We are committed to work together with NovaWind to reach a successful commerce operation as planned,” An Xuan Energy’s Nguyen Quang Luan said.

An Xuan Energy JSC is an energy development and investment company specializing in the development of power projects, including hydro, solar, wind and biomass power plants. Founded in 2017, the company has three operating hydropower sites with a total capacity of 72.5 MW and two hydropower plants under development with a total capacity of 40 MW.

In addition, An Xuan Energy has been developing a renewable pipeline of 140MW solar and 430MW wind energy in Vietnam. In a long-term vision of 2020-2035, An Xuan Energy is committed to developing a sustainable energy portfolio in order to help Vietnam to reach the carbon neutral target by 2050.

NovaWind is Rosatom’s wind power division established in September 2017. The company accumulates Rosatom’s competencies in wind power generation, from design and construction to mechanical engineering and operation of wind farms. As of today, NovaWind has commissioned 720 MW of wind power capacity. By 2027, Rosatom will put a total of about 1.7 GW of wind capacity in operation, it said.

