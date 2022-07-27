Russian nuclear giant eyes Vietnam wind power project

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Russian nuclear giant Rosatom’s wind power arm NovaWind has signed a deal for a 128MW wind power project in Vietnam. NovaWind and Vietnamese partner An Xuan Energy said a cooperation agreement might see the pair build a wind farm in the northwestern Son La province.

“We have gained extensive expertise as a wind power project developer in Russia and are ready to deploy our competencies on the international scale. Rosatom is already implementing a number of projects in Vietnam in the field of energy and science, and now these areas of cooperation are expanding. Wind power projects will both contribute to energy security and industrial development of the region and accelerate country’s transition to a sustainable energy mix,” Rosatom’s Grigoriy Nazarov said.

“We are very excited about signing a cooperation agreement with NovaWind – Rosatom’s wind power division – regarding a wind power project in Son La Province. It will bring economic and social benefits to the country, the energy system of Vietnam as well as people in the province. We are committed to work together with NovaWind to reach a successful commerce operation as planned,” An Xuan Energy’s Nguyen Quang Luan said.

An Xuan Energy JSC is an energy development and investment company specializing in the development of power projects, including hydro, solar, wind and biomass power plants. Founded in 2017, the company has three operating hydropower sites with a total capacity of 72.5 MW and two hydropower plants under development with a total capacity of 40 MW.

In addition, An Xuan Energy has been developing a renewable pipeline of 140MW solar and 430MW wind energy in Vietnam. In a long-term vision of 2020-2035, An Xuan Energy is committed to developing a sustainable energy portfolio in order to help Vietnam to reach the carbon neutral target by 2050.

NovaWind is Rosatom’s wind power division established in September 2017. The company accumulates Rosatom’s competencies in wind power generation, from design and construction to mechanical engineering and operation of wind farms. As of today, NovaWind has commissioned 720 MW of wind power capacity. By 2027, Rosatom will put a total of about 1.7 GW of wind capacity in operation, it said.