Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group hold first meeting

The first meeting of the Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group (DSG) was held yesterday.

This marks the start of the project to maximise North Sea potential by bringing together leading organisations to combine their data and digital efforts.

The group was set up to implement the key recommendations of the Digitalising Offshore Energy Systems report, published by Energy Systems Catapult earlier this year.

Crown Estate Scotland, Marine Management Organisation, the Marine Scotland Directorate of the Scottish Government, North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), Ofgem, and The Crown Estate all signed up to take part in the new DSG.

Scottish Government Minister for Environment and Land Reform, Mairi McAllan MSP said: “I am pleased the Scottish Government and Crown Estate Scotland are collaborating in this group, to deepen our understanding of how we can become more effective and efficient as we develop offshore renewables as part of our net zero journey.

“Harnessing digital technology and data sharing will be critical in supporting our Blue Economy and the just transition, and strengthening the evidence-base for sustainable management of the offshore energy sector.”

Energy Systems Catapult report recommendations:

Establish a common data toolkit to facilitate controlled and automated data sharing across the sector

Coordinate digitalisation efforts to enable efficient investment and capture cross-sector requirements

Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group meeting feedback:

NSTA director of corporate Nic Granger said: “Data is a critical asset in the North Sea and even more so as we undertake the transition to renewable energy.

“This is an exciting project which brings together key organisations working alongside each other in the North Sea to unlock maximum value from data and digital.”

Head of policy for Crown Estate Scotland Annie Breaden added: “We welcome the establishment of the data strategy group to enable a collaborative approach to the sharing of digital data.

“This will help address challenges and opportunities in the offshore energy digital and data landscape, enabling a more efficient approach to the delivery of net zero.”

Marine Management Organisation chief executive Tom McCormack commented: “Ensuring decisions are made on the best available evidence and data is one of MMO’s key strategic principles.

“We’re pleased to be part of the group and look forward to working with all partners to maximise the use of data and help deliver digital solutions that support offshore energy.”

Ofgem deputy director digitalisation and decentralisation Doug Cook said: “The North Sea is one of the UK’s most valuable resources and it will play a vital role in the low carbon energy transition.

“Effective use of data and digital assets relating to the North Sea will be a key element of moving away from importing costly foreign gas to using more homegrown, decarbonised energy supplies and we’re pleased to have been invited to be part of this new group to spearhead this effort.”

Marine evidence manager for The Crown Estate Chelsea Bradbury added: “The first coming together of the Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group underlines how data and digital technologies will be key in driving greater collaboration across the UK energy sector and maximising the sector’s contribution to net zero.

“We are excited to be part of this new and important initiative.”