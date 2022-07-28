Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group hold first meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group hold first meeting

By Ryan Duff
28/07/2022, 2:27 pm
© Shutterstock / AndriiKovalOffshore Energy Digital Strategy Group

The first meeting of the Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group (DSG) was held yesterday.

This marks the start of the project to maximise North Sea potential by bringing together leading organisations to combine their data and digital efforts.

The group was set up to implement the key recommendations of the Digitalising Offshore Energy Systems report, published by Energy Systems Catapult earlier this year.

Crown Estate Scotland, Marine Management Organisation, the Marine Scotland Directorate of the Scottish Government, North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), Ofgem, and The Crown Estate all signed up to take part in the new DSG.

Scottish Government Minister for Environment and Land Reform, Mairi McAllan MSP said: “I am pleased the Scottish Government and Crown Estate Scotland are collaborating in this group, to deepen our understanding of how we can become more effective and efficient as we develop offshore renewables as part of our net zero journey.

“Harnessing digital technology and data sharing will be critical in supporting our Blue Economy and the just transition, and strengthening the evidence-base for sustainable management of the offshore energy sector.”

Energy Systems Catapult report recommendations:

  • Establish a common data toolkit to facilitate controlled and automated data sharing across the sector
  • Coordinate digitalisation efforts to enable efficient investment and capture cross-sector requirements

Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group meeting feedback:

NSTA director of corporate Nic Granger said: “Data is a critical asset in the North Sea and even more so as we undertake the transition to renewable energy.

“This is an exciting project which brings together key organisations working alongside each other in the North Sea to unlock maximum value from data and digital.”

Head of policy for Crown Estate Scotland Annie Breaden added: “We welcome the establishment of the data strategy group to enable a collaborative approach to the sharing of digital data.

“This will help address challenges and opportunities in the offshore energy digital and data landscape, enabling a more efficient approach to the delivery of net zero.”

Marine Management Organisation chief executive Tom McCormack commented: “Ensuring decisions are made on the best available evidence and data is one of MMO’s key strategic principles.

“We’re pleased to be part of the group and look forward to working with all partners to maximise the use of data and help deliver digital solutions that support offshore energy.”

Ofgem deputy director digitalisation and decentralisation Doug Cook said: “The North Sea is one of the UK’s most valuable resources and it will play a vital role in the low carbon energy transition.

“Effective use of data and digital assets relating to the North Sea will be a key element of moving away from importing costly foreign gas to using more homegrown, decarbonised energy supplies and we’re pleased to have been invited to be part of this new group to spearhead this effort.”

Marine evidence manager for The Crown Estate Chelsea Bradbury added: “The first coming together of the Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group underlines how data and digital technologies will be key in driving greater collaboration across the UK energy sector and maximising the sector’s contribution to net zero.

“We are excited to be part of this new and important initiative.”

