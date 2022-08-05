Ineos declares support for Forth Green Freeport bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Ineos declares support for Forth Green Freeport bid

Petrochemicals giant Ineos has given its backing to a bid to create a green freeport on the Firth of Forth.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/08/2022, 12:59 pm
© Supplied by IneosIneos Grangemouth compensate workers
Ineos Grangemouth

The London-headquartered company believes doing so would sustain a “prosperous industrial and manufacturing sector”, provide jobs and deliver economic benefits for Scotland.

UK and Scottish minister are currently considering five green freeport bids, including ones submitted by Aberdeen and the Cromarty Firth.

The two successful locations are expected to be unveiled later this summer.

A green freeport is a large zoned area within a defined boundary extending around 28 miles (45km) which includes rail, sea or airport.

Operators and businesses in the zone can benefit from a package of tax and other incentives, with supporters saying they fuel economic growth.

Andrew Gardner, chief executive and chairman of Ineos Grangemouth: “We are proud to be part of the bid consortium that brings together key public and private sector organisations with a shared goal, to deliver a just and fair transition to net zero in the region, along with the vision to reindustrialise and create economic development for the whole country.”

Ineos is the owner and operator of the Grangemouth refinery, which is located on the banks of the Forth.

As well as receiving North Sea hydrocarbons through the Forties pipeline system, the facility also has loft energy transition aims, and it engaged in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage work.

Ineos believes the Forth region has an “important and significant” in achieving the Scottish and UK Governments’ net zero targets.

It said the Forth Green Freeport bid will bring together key partners who are ideally placed to facilitate and accelerate investment into.

Mr Gardner added: “The bid has the potential to create an ambitious and attractive green investment zone, which is focused on the Forth but will have a much broader impact across Scotland, including creating 50,000 new green jobs, providing skills development for young people and creating local jobs in local communities for local people.”

The other four bidding consortia are Clyde Green Freeport, Aberdeen City and Peterhead Green Freeport, Firth of Forth Green Freeport and Orkney Green Freeport.

