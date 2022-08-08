TotalEnergies and Japan’s ENEOS seal solar power merger deal in Asia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

TotalEnergies and Japan’s ENEOS seal solar power merger deal in Asia

France’s TotalEnergies and Japanese energy group ENEOS have received final merger clearance and have completed a joint venture agreement to develop 2 GW of onsite business-to-business (B2B) solar projects across Asia over the next five years.
By Energy Voice
09/08/2022, 12:59 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockENEOS is a major provider of solar power in Japan.
Plans for the joint venture were first announced in April, and the final agreement was completed on June 24, 2022, the pair said.

The new joint venture will be called TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd. As a first step in the launch, TotalEnergies ENEOS has agreed to sign its first long-term power purchase agreements on 34 MWp across nine countries – Japan, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia. Customers includes Air Liquide, PTT Global Chemical and Yanmar Engine.

Under these agreements, customers will receive solar power at a substantial discount of more than 35% to the current cost of grid power, claim the pair.

“We are very pleased to announce the first set of projects to be developed through our joint venture with ENEOS. Together with our partner, we will mobilise our know-how and expertise for more projects in the coming months which puts us firmly on track to achieve the goal of 2 GW within the next five years,” said Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia. “We increasingly see B2B customers preferring to rely on established companies that they can trust to deliver cost-effective, carbon-reducing power solutions.”

“We are proud to work with TotalEnergies on this joint venture, which will make it possible to help corporate customers save energy cost and switch to green power. In line with our long-term vision to contribute to a low carbon society, we will be able to accelerate our renewable energy business while leveraging the strong customer network of ENEOS. We believe this partnership will create greater and more sustainable value for Asian market with the growing number of companies transforming their business to be more environment-friendly,” said Kenichiro Kesamaru, General Manager, Company Planning & Management Department, Resources & Power Company, ENEOS Corporation.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies with a global portfolio of 2 GW of solar distributed generation in operation, under construction or under development.

ENEOS is expanding its distributed generation business with one of the largest renewable power generation capacities in Japan.

