UK firm CeraPhi Energy launches funding round to raise £12.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK firm CeraPhi Energy launches funding round to raise £12.4 million

The Great Yarmouth-based end-to-end advanced closed-loop geothermal business, CeraPhi Energy, has announced the launch of a £12.41 million funding round as it prepares for growth.
By Ryan Duff
15/08/2022, 4:25 pm
© Supplied by EnQuestplatform electrification investment relief
The EnQuest Magnus platform.

The Great Yarmouth-based end-to-end advanced closed-loop geothermal business, CeraPhi Energy, has announced the launch of a £12.41 million funding round as it prepares for growth.

The firm took to JUSTLY as it looks to raise capital through its US platform with plans to expand its operations overseas.

The company was founded in June 2020 as the first company in the UK to offer a complete end-to-end geothermal energy solution.

End-to-end, closed-loop technology is designed to fit into old wells to extract heat from deep underground by a downhole heat exchanger.

It is undertaking a study funded by UK Net Zero Technology Centre in partnership with Petrofac to evaluate whether oil and gas wells in the North Sea can be repurposed for geothermal energy.

The study will focus on the decarbonisation of the EnQuest Magnus Platform in the UK North Sea.

Depending on the results, heat could be used as direct power and/ or heating or cooling utilities and other services, reducing the overall carbon emissions of the facility.

© Supplied by CeraPhi Energy
CeraPhi Energy

CeraPhi founder and chief executive Karl Farrow said: “JUSTLY is one of the world’s largest equity marketplaces for clean tech businesses looking to raise funds for groundbreaking innovation and technology.

“An equity raise, using this platform, builds on the foundations we’ve already established, enables us to support the rapid growth we’re experiencing and means we can meet the huge demand for this clean energy solution. Geothermal – as a viable energy solution – is attracting significant interest across the globe.

“This equity raise will enable us to, not only, scale to meet this worldwide demand, but also to demonstrate that Geothermal is a real and serious player in the baseload clean energy mix.”

Chief executive of JUSTLY Paul Karrlsson – Willis added: “JUSTLY is all about making an IMPACT now and CeraPhi is doing just that.

“We are excited to have CeraPhi on our funding platform as they bring CleanTech to life in two incredible ways — firstly, it taps into a geothermal energy source which is always active and, secondly, it can retrofit existing failed or depleted wells, making them productive again in an environmentally friendly way.

“This also has a social IMPACT by maintaining jobs or bringing them back to geographical areas that need them.

“JUSTLY is humbled and excited to be supporting CeraPhi with their current $15m capital raise.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts