Abubakar touts power plans amid grid chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Abubakar touts power plans amid grid chaos

Nigerian presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar has set out his plans to tackle the country’s power problems – and the ongoing place for gas.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/08/2022, 3:20 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Federal Ministry ofPeople walk past refinery pipes
Picture shows; Dangote Refinery. Lagos, Nigeria. Supplied by Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria Date; 03/04/2022

Nigerian presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar has set out his plans to tackle the country’s power problems – and the ongoing place for gas.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) saw the national power grid shut down this week as a result of union activism.

Two unions, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), temporarily halted work on August 16. The unions had warned of an indefinite strike to follow, but agreed to halt strikes for two weeks.

TCN reported that union members switched off a number of transmission and feeder lines, triggering a load imbalance.

Abubakar, a former vice president, said the disruption gave him renewed confidence in his policy plans “to lead Nigeria out of darkness”.

As a first step, he said, the federal government will hand states the control of generation, transmission and distribution.

In addition, he said, an Abubakar administration would ensure investments went into the entire electricity sector, rather than just generation. His government would provide incentives for private investors to develop new mini-grid transmission systems.

New generation would come from a mix of renewable and fossil fuels, he said.

Challenges

NUEE and Abubakar have clashed in the past over his plans for the sector, including the privatisation of TCN. The union, in June, said the presidential candidate intended simply to sell of Nigeria’s government held assets.

Abubakar was in charge of previous privatisation drives, it said. “Some persons have been alleged of literally buying almost every enterprise on offer through their cronies and fronts,” NUEE said. Of the more than 60 enterprises privatised by Abubakar, “how many of them are functioning optimally?”

Abubakar’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement today, said privatisation had “exploded our GDP and created jobs”.

The presidential candidate continues to face questions around the extent of his business investments.

“I stand to say that I have no interest either directly or indirectly in any generator company, as has been publicly revealed,” he said in his statement.

Abubakar has repeatedly denied allegations that he owns Mikano International, which provides generators and domestic energy.

“I own bigger companies and they’re known publicly, why would I deny this one?” he said in 2017.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts