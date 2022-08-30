Aquaterra Energy focuses on green energy with new Renewables Director

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Offshore equipment and solutions provider, Aquaterra Energy has appointed Anne Haase as renewables director to drive the offshore renewable energy arm of the business.

Ms Haase will work on delivering a defined growth strategy that predominantly targets the global offshore wind and green hydrogen markets – according to Aquaterra.

Haase will strengthen the skills and expertise of the existing renewables team while identifying further opportunities for the Norwich-based firm.

With over 25 years of energy industry experience in senior leadership, operational and commercial roles within Engineering and Industrial organisations, such as Petrofac and Bilfinger, Haase will support the firm in providing a renewably-powered offshore platform in Trinidad.

Aquaterra Energy, alongside project partners, is also developing an industrial-scale offshore green hydrogen production concept, deploying an electrolyser system on a converted jack-up rig in the North Sea.

Haase said: “I’m delighted to join such a passionate team of talented individuals. Aquaterra stood out for me because it is totally committed to delivering engineering solutions that really make a difference, as we transition to a greener world.

“The offshore wind and hydrogen sectors need to have the resources and expertise in place to meet its goals – we are here to help, and are creating practical solutions for complex problems which can fast-track time to first operation.

“Working with this experienced team, together, we will create workable solutions and support career opportunities within our growing offshore energy business.”

Aquaterra Energy managing director James Larnder added: “Anne’s background and deep sector knowledge means she’s uniquely positioned to deliver the next phase of our offshore renewables growth.

“Her leadership skills and ambition will put our wind and hydrogen offering on the global stage.

“We’ve already secured a partnership to develop an innovative concept for offshore green hydrogen production, and we hope to capitalise on new market opportunities across the globe.”