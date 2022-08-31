Turbine collapse in Wales chalked up to ‘overspeed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Turbine collapse in Wales chalked up to ‘overspeed’

A 300ft wind turbine in South Wales collapsed in 50mph winds causing it to "overspeed", snapping its blades.
By Ryan Duff
31/08/2022, 11:17 am
Turbine collapse

The incident in February prompted turbine manufacturer Nordex to launch an investigation into the cause of the failure at the £20 million Pant y Wal wind farm in Gilfach Goch, near Bridgend.

Concluding the investigation a spokesman for Nordex said: “A Root Cause Analysis investigation determined that a  technical issue, starting within an Uninterrupted Power Supply cabinet for one of the blades, triggered an unprecedented chain of events in quick succession.

“This disabled the main power supply and the backup power supply to each blade of the pitch system, therefore all three blades of the wind turbine were left without power resulting in a fixed state.

“The wind speed conditions on the day increased putting the wind turbine into an overspeed condition until it collapsed.”

The Nordex spokesperson added: “Temporary measures are being implemented to reduce the likelihood further.

“A permanent solution is being developed to mitigate the residual likelihood.”

Those living near the farm expressed their shock as the incident came at a time when Storms Dudley and Eunice brought 50mph winds to the UK, registering a “strong gale” on the Beaufort scale.

At full capacity, the Pant y Wal wind farm could produce enough power to supply 18 thousand homes.

This turbine (one of 10 £2m structures) stood at the plant near Bridgend since 2013, however, its collapse has raised safety concerns over other wind turbines across the Welsh valleys, prompting Nordex to inspect all the remaining turbines at Pant y Wal.

One local resident describe their perspective on the incident, saying: “It was around 7 am and fairly dark.

“My wife has stables about half a mile from the wind farm. She said she heard odd pulsing noises and then heard the crash about 30 minutes later.”

This has prompted local anti-wind farm campaigner Rhodri Williams to raise concerns about the likelihood of turbines in the area destroying people’s homes.

