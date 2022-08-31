Halliburton and CeraPhi enters exclusive services agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Halliburton and CeraPhi enters exclusive services agreement

CeraPhi Energy has signed an agreement to provide drilling and intervention services to Halliburton in exchange for in-kind engineering and project management support.
By Ryan Duff
31/08/2022, 1:32 pm
UK-based CeraPhi is looking to take advantage of the US oilfield services group’s “seven decades of geothermal experience” to help with plans to generate a global geothermal energy development company.

The first port of call for this deal is to support the company’s existing opportunities of repurposing end-of-life oil and gas wells in the UK and USA.

The firms expect the first project within the UK to commence before the end of the year.

Halliburton will support the well engineering and development potential for CeraPhi Energy’s patented technology CeraPhiWell which is a closed loop downhole heat exchanger.

Drawing subsurface heat, this project can be used in different applications for scalable baseload energy including; low temperature climatised agriculture, medium temperature heat networks, medium temperature heating systems and industrial processes, desalination and water treatment, power generation and green hydrogen through electrolysis.

CeraPhi is currently focused on its front-end resource modelling.

The firm recently launched a funding round to raise over £12 million as it plans to expand its operations overseas.

Chief executive at CeraPhi, Karl Farrow, said: “This is a very exciting stage of CeraPhi Energy’s commercialisation and totally in line with our strategic plan to align ourselves with serious execution and delivery partners who believe in the tremendous opportunity for geothermal and have the ability to scale globally.

“Scaling this opportunity is key to reducing cost and making geothermal energy the baseload energy of choice everywhere for everyone.

“The oil and gas service sector is key to this transition and Halliburton has been in business for more than 100 years.

“They have been at the forefront of innovation and technology for well delivery, which is perfect for this collaboration.

“This collaboration is a natural fit and could be game-changing for geothermal‘ s role in the energy transition and have a revolutionary impact on onshore oil and gas sector’s late life and ‘orphaned’ wells.”

Senior Area Manager Halliburton Europe, Steve Nowe, added: “We are pleased to build on our decades of global geothermal business to collaborate with CeraPhi Energy to deliver and maximise the value of their geothermal wells.

“This agreement will allow us to deliver fully integrated solutions to reduce planning time, lower costs and optimise the value chain performance.”

