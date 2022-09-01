UK plans to cap renewables’ profits amid rising energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK plans to cap renewables’ profits amid rising energy costs

The UK government plans to offer fixed-price contracts to existing renewable-energy producers as a way to blunt the impact of soaring power costs on households this winter, according to people familiar with the discussions.
By Bloomberg
01/09/2022, 1:37 pm
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng speaking at the the Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London, marking the centenary of Northern Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday September 15, 2021.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is working to extend so-called contracts for difference to generators to replace more lucrative subsidies in an attempt to cap profits and avoid imposing a windfall tax, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Britain’s next prime minister faces immediate pressure to help people cope with jarring increases in energy tariffs that could devastate households and businesses as the cold months approach. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the front-runner in the Conservative Party’s leadership race, has vowed not to expand the windfall tax on oil and gas producers implemented by rival Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it’s making “appropriate preparations” to ensure that any more cost of living support can be delivered when the new prime minister is in place next week.

The contracts are the UK’s primary tool for expanding renewable power, and are mostly used for offshore wind farms. Companies agree to a set price over a 15-year period. If the market price for power is below the contract price, then the system works as a subsidy, paying the generator the difference.

But when market prices are higher than contracts, as they are now, the producer pays the government the difference, with the money allocated to energy retailers, potentially helping to lower bills. With UK power prices more than tripling in the last year, wind farms have paid back more than £360 million ($419 million), according to data from Low Carbon Contracts Company Ltd.

While those wind farms have their profits effectively capped, other producers are free to sell power into a market where plants that burn natural gas set the price. That means generators such as nuclear plants, Drax Plc’s biomass-burning power station and even other wind farms can make huge profits.

Some of those projects even get extra money through renewable energy certificates, which pay a subsidy on top of market prices.

