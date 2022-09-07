‘Overwhelming’ support in UK for building wind farms to tackle energy crisis, polling shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

‘Overwhelming’ support in UK for building wind farms to tackle energy crisis, polling shows

More than three quarters of people in the UK back building new wind and solar farms to tackle the energy crisis.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
07/09/2022, 10:40 am
Polling commissioned by RenewableUK shows overwhelming support for green energy technology, with 76% of respondents in favour of building projects in their local area.

Backing is even higher among Conservative voters, with 84% of those who voted for the Tories at the last election urging the government to use new wind and solar farms to cut bills.

Moreover, the 100 constituencies where support for offshore wind, onshore wind, solar and tidal power is strongest are predominantly Conservative.

RenewableUK claims the study, carried out by Survation, shows the Tories risk shedding support if they fail to back new green energy schemes.

Some 64% of 2019 Conservative voters think Liz Truss, who formally took up the mantle of PM yesterday, should end the current block on onshore wind in England.

Statkraft north-east wind farm

In contrast, only 16% think it should remain, and there is no majority in favour of the current block in any constituency in Britain.

Claire Mack, chief executive of trade body Scottish Renewables, said: “We welcome this polling data that confirms the vast majority of people in the UK agree that wind and solar farms must play a key role in the shift from expensive gas to low-cost renewable solutions.

“Scotland’s renewable energy industry is worth £5.6 billion a year in GVA to Scotland, as well as employing more than 22,000 people. Building more renewable energy projects will not only tackle the cost of energy crisis we currently face but will secure economic success, create new green jobs, continue to cut the carbon emissions which cause climate change and underpin a Scottish green recovery in the long-term.”

Critically for the incoming Government, 68% of the public polled want the new Conservative party leader to increase or maintain investment in renewables.

And more than a third said they would be less favourable to the Tories if the new leader weakens the UK’s climate change policies.

Jacob-Rees Mogg was announced as the UK’s new business secretary last night, eading many to point to his past scepticism towards renewables.

Individually, each green technology enjoys high levels of public support, with 81% of people in favour of solar, 76% backing offshore wind, 74% in support of onshore wind and 72% behind tidal and wave power.

Dan McGrail

RenewableUK’s chief executive Dan McGrail said: “These findings are wake-up call to every politician, including the new Prime Minister, that the overwhelming majority of people want to see new investment in renewables and are happy to see new wind and solar farms built in their local area to drive energy bills down. At a time when we need to shift from expensive gas to low-cost renewables as rapidly as possible, most people agree that if local communities support having a wind farm nearby, the Government shouldn’t stand in their way.

“We’re keen to work with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss to slash energy bills by building more renewable energy projects faster, which means bringing in a planning system which reflects the widespread public support for these technologies, and setting ambitious targets for clean energy in each of their annual power auctions over the course of this decade. That will also help us to maximise jobs and attract billions in private investment.”

