45 jobs lost as Seagreen contractor NRS enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

45 jobs lost as Seagreen contractor NRS enters administration

Scottish contractor Noel Regan & Sons (NRS) Group has collapsed into administration amid “surging” supply chain costs and loss-making contracts.
By Andrew Dykes
09/09/2022, 10:01 am
© Supplied by NRS GroupNRS Group.
NRS Group.

Scottish contractor Noel Regan & Sons (NRS) Group has collapsed into administration amid “surging” supply chain costs and loss-making contracts.

The Livingston-based group provided construction, civil engineering and power solutions for a range of projects, including onshore civil works at the Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast and at Hunterston substation.

Founded in 2010, the company had a forecast annual turnover of around £33 million for 2021-22.

It has now ceased trading with immediate effect.

A report by administrators notes that NRS had recently been exposed to “well-documented problems of surging costs” in both the supply chains and from fixed-price contracts that resulted in “involuntary losses.”

Reports suggest the firm’s workers were asked to leave site with immediate effect last Friday.

45 of the company’s 47 members of staff have been made redundant, while two have been retained on a short-term basis to help with the administration process.

FRP Advisory partners Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb have been appointed administrators of the firm.

Ms Elliot said: “NRS UK is an established and highly regarded civil engineering and energy construction specialist with an impressive portfolio of projects across Scotland and England.

“The business has been exposed to the well-documented problems of surging costs affecting supply chains and from fixed price contracts that resulted in involuntary losses.

“Despite the best efforts of the sole director, the business faced a range of cash flow challenges in recent weeks due to these issues and could not continue trading.

“We will now market the business and assets of the business for sale and would encourage any interested parties to make contact as soon as possible.

“We will also ensure the employees receive every assistance to register any claims that they may have with the Redundancy Payments Office (RPO) and with accessing support services from PACE and other government bodies.”

Seagreen, the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland, generated its first power last month.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts