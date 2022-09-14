Researchers find new way to extract high-purity silver from used solar panels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Researchers find new way to extract high-purity silver from used solar panels

Researchers have found an alternative way to extract high-purity silver from used solar panels.
By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent
14/09/2022, 7:00 am
solar panels

Researchers have found an alternative way to extract high-purity silver from used solar panels.

The metal is essential to the functioning of the panels, but the amount of naturally occurring silver found in ores is decreasing, making supply a concern for the future.
This not only affects the production of photovoltaic (PV) cells – also called solar cells – but other essentials such as LED chips, nuclear reactors and equipment for the medical industry.

Discovered by scientists from the University of Leicester, the process recovers metals from end-of-life solar panels using cheap, environmentally friendly solvents (substances used to dissolve, extract, or suspend other substances).

As the world moves towards relying less on fossil fuels, experts suggest the uptake of solar energy is set to increase 30-fold in the next 10 years.

Where the lifespan of a PV cell is 25-30 years, it is estimated there will be 80 megatonnes of waste from solar panels by 2050.

Dr Guillaume Zante, from the Centre for Materials Research at the University of Leicester, said: “These new ‘unusual’ brines offer new possibilities for the processing of metals.

“Unlike ‘regular’ salted water made of sodium chloride, we used choline chloride (chicken feed) and calcium chloride (a de-icing agent), but there are many different salts that can be investigated in further studies.

“Brines are a credible alternative to the toxic mineral acids used for metal processing because of their low price.

“We are now trying to apply the same approach for different metals from different sources of waste, such as smartphones, thermoelectric materials and magnets.”
The most common process typically involves mineral acids.

The new process uses iron chloride and aluminium chloride dissolved in brines to extract the silver and aluminium from solar cells.

It retrieves more than 90% of the silver and aluminium in 10 minutes.

The recovered silver is high purity, which means it can be reused in industrial settings.
According to the researchers, this is one of the first instances of using unusual brines instead of mineral acids to extract metals.

Brines are cheap and more environmentally friendly, while mineral acids are hazardous chemicals like nitric acid, which contribute to acid rain, eutrophication and climate change by releasing nitrous oxide (a greenhouse gas) in the environment.

The researchers will be at the British Science Festival this week hosted by De Montfort University.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts