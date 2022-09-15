Energy Bill faces scrap as Truss doubles down on household bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Energy Bill faces scrap as Truss doubles down on household bills

Boris Johnson’s flagship energy bill faces significant change or being scrapped altogether as Liz Truss focuses efforts on lowering household energy costs, according to reports this week.
By Andrew Dykes
15/09/2022, 12:55 pm Updated: 16/09/2022, 9:27 am
© PAJacob Rees-Mogg
Controversial minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has been named business secretary.

Newly appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Jacob Rees-Mogg reportedly told officials earlier this week that the Energy Bill will be effectively put on hold, the UK’s i newspaper said, citing multiple sources.

Unveiled by Boris Johnson’s government in April and described as the “biggest reform” of its kind in a decade, the legislation covered sweeping changes to energy production, security and regulation of the energy market, including provisions for carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and decommissioning.

Alongside new oil and gas licensing, the overarching British Energy Security Strategy would see an expansion of nuclear, offshore wind and hydrogen to ensure 95% of UK electricity is low carbon by 2030 and deliver “40,000 more jobs in clean industries” within that timeframe.

Crucially it also called for the establishment of a new, independent “Future System Operator” which would take a whole-system approach to UK energy – vital in evaluating how and where to deploy key energy transition technologies such as CCS, hydrogen and offshore electrification.

The bill is currently making its way through the House of Lords. Having undergone two readings, it is now at the committee stage.

However, reports suggest Downing Street will park the bill, instead prioritising more immediate action to lower consumer bills and reform the UK’s electricity market.

The i reports that Ms Truss is keen to press for two major reforms: changing pricing mechanisms to decouple the cost of electricity from global gas prices, and a move towards nodal pricing, where the cost of electricity is affected by locational signals such as demand and transmission infrastructure.

These measures, among many others, were mooted in the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) consultation launched in July.

Initially slated to receive a formal response this winter, this week’s reports suggest the government may fast-track the implementation of such reforms.

Meanwhile Mr Rees-Mogg also plans to expand energy supplies, with a source telling the paper: “He wants to go full throttle on the best prospects for renewable… offshore wind will be the biggest focus but supply needs to be increased everywhere.”

Yet abandoning some or all of the bill means other important decarbonisation targets and reforms may fall by the wayside.

Daniel Newport, head of net zero for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and formerly of BEIS, noted that he couldn’t see “any feasible way” the government could hit its legally binding carbon budgets in 2030s without the bill going ahead.

Dr Doug Parr, policy director for Greenpeace UK also stated that while the bill was not perfect, ministers should not “throw away the baby with the bath water.”

“By now, most people agree that our broken energy market needs fixing, and this bill is a good opportunity to do so. It already includes measures to drive up heat pump installations, which is key to protecting households from spiralling gas prices and cutting climate-wrecking emissions. And ministers could use the bill to bring in new standards to improve our energy-wasting homes and bring down bills whilst removing the absurd barriers blocking solar and wind, the cheapest energy sources we have.

“This provides the long-term solution to our energy woes the prime minister is looking for, not fracking or more drilling in the North Sea.”

Mr Rees-Mogg’s apparent change of tack comes as all government departments review their upcoming laws following the appointment of PM Truss, although the i reports there will be no further announcements until the end of the national mourning period following the death of the Queen.

BEIS said it would not speculate on the content of future bills.

