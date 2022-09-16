Woodside carries out further studies with Japanese partners on ammonia supply chain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Australia’s Woodside Energy has signed a joint research agreement with numerous Japanese partners to study the creation of a ammonia supply chain from Australia to Japan.

The partners include JOGMEC, Marubeni, Hokuriku Electric, Kansai Electric, Tohoku Electric and Hokkaido Electric, the Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer said in a statement Thursday.

Last year, Woodside, JOGMEC, Marubeni, Hokuriku Electric, and Kansai Electric conducted a feasibility study on the entire supply chain, including the production of lower emissions ammonia in Australia from natural gas with carbon dioxide (CO2) abatement methods such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), carbon capture and utilisation (CCU), and biosequestration; marine transportation to Japan; ammonia’s utilisation as a fuel for power generation and marine use; and financing. In last year’s study, the parties sought to address the feasibility of establishing a supply chain in relation to economics and CO2 emission reduction.

As part of phase two of the project, seven parties, including Tohoku Electric and Hokkaido Electric as new participants, will carry out a further detailed feasibility study to inform the viability of establishing a lower-emissions fuel ammonia supply chain based on the results of the feasibility study conducted the previous year.

All parties participating in this project will continue the research already conducted in order to establish a lower-emissions fuel ammonia supply chain between Australia and Japan through collaboration, in an effort to assist the decarbonisation of Australia and Japan.

“Ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) during combustion and is considered a promising next-generation lower-emission fuel for energy intensive thermal power plants and marine engines. Given existing proven technologies for the production, storage, and transportation of ammonia, it is expected to have early take-up as a lower-emission fuel,” noted Woodside.