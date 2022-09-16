Woodside carries out further studies with Japanese partners on ammonia supply chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Woodside carries out further studies with Japanese partners on ammonia supply chain

Australia’s Woodside Energy has signed a joint research agreement with numerous Japanese partners to study the creation of a ammonia supply chain from Australia to Japan.
By Energy Voice
16/09/2022, 2:25 am Updated: 16/09/2022, 2:26 am
© Shutterstock / viewimageWoodside
Woodside

The partners include JOGMEC, Marubeni, Hokuriku Electric, Kansai Electric, Tohoku Electric and Hokkaido Electric, the Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer said in a statement Thursday.

Last year, Woodside, JOGMEC, Marubeni, Hokuriku Electric, and Kansai Electric conducted a feasibility study on the entire supply chain, including the production of lower emissions ammonia in Australia from natural gas with carbon dioxide (CO2) abatement methods such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), carbon capture and utilisation (CCU), and biosequestration; marine transportation to Japan; ammonia’s utilisation as a fuel for power generation and marine use; and financing. In last year’s study, the parties sought to address the feasibility of establishing a supply chain in relation to economics and CO2 emission reduction.

As part of phase two of the project, seven parties, including Tohoku Electric and Hokkaido Electric as new participants, will carry out a further detailed feasibility study to inform the viability of establishing a lower-emissions fuel ammonia supply chain based on the results of the feasibility study conducted the previous year.

All parties participating in this project will continue the research already conducted in order to establish a lower-emissions fuel ammonia supply chain between Australia and Japan through collaboration, in an effort to assist the decarbonisation of Australia and Japan.

“Ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) during combustion and is considered a promising next-generation lower-emission fuel for energy intensive thermal power plants and marine engines. Given existing proven technologies for the production, storage, and transportation of ammonia, it is expected to have early take-up as a lower-emission fuel,” noted Woodside.

