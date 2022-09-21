ECITB launches £87m strategy to help meet skills shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

ECITB launches £87m strategy to help meet skills shortfall

The ECITB has launched a new strategy to support growth in the engineering construction industry, as it forecasts 25,000 new workers will be needed to support energy transition projects by 2025.
By Andrew Dykes
21/09/2022, 7:55 am
Launched Tuesday, the new strategy sees the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) pledge more than £87m to support training and tackle labour shortages and skills gaps over the next three years.

The plan, running from 2023-25, is aimed at helping bring talented new entrants with foundation skills into industry as well as support ongoing training and the reskilling of workers moving from other sectors.

It comes as the organisation expects “a looming workforce and skills crisis.”

The ECITB forecasts 25,000 additional workers are needed for major projects by 2026, including those related to net zero, which will put employers in direct competition for labour from £650bn of infrastructure projects in the wider UK economy.

The UK government’s Energy Security Strategy has further increased this pressure, as the engineering construction supply chain rushes to expand to meet new energy generating capacity targets.

Developed following consultation with industry, training providers and UK, Scottish and Welsh governments, the latest strategy builds on measures enacted by the ECITB to secure skills during the pandemic.

£73m will be allocated towards training grants over the next strategy period. 52% will fund ongoing training, upskilling and reskilling, while the remaining 48% will support new entrants to start careers in industry via a variety of different pathways.

Projects span a range of sectors including nuclear new build and decommissioning, renewables, oil and gas, water treatment and food and drink.

They will also include hydrogen and carbon capture projects linked to the decarbonisation of the UK’s industrial clusters.

ECITB chief executive Chris Claydon said: “The engineering construction industry and its supply chain companies design, deliver and decommission many of England, Scotland and Wales’s critical infrastructure projects, and therefore is central to the nation’s energy security and energy transition ambitions.”

Mr Claydon said the strategy has prioritised support for new entrants and new pathways to industry in anticipation of the forecast labour shortages and will fund training to bridge skills gaps through support for new training around net zero projects, including digital skills.

“In developing the strategy, the ECITB has listened closely to employers, training providers, government representatives and other key stakeholders. We aim to deliver what industry has said it needs – a focus on attracting and developing new talent and the provision of high-quality training across Britain,” he added.

“For the ECITB, our mission to lead industry learning has never been more important than it is now.”

