Air Liquide, Chevron, Keppel and Petrochina eye CCS in Singapore

Air Liquide, Chevron, Keppel Infrastructure, and PetroChina have announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a consortium which will aim to evaluate and advance the development of large-scale carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration (CCUS) solutions and integrated infrastructure in Singapore.

The consortium intends to research, test, and develop technological, logistical, and operational solutions for CCUS in Singapore. In doing so, the consortium will look to provide industry-wide CCUS integrated infrastructure, primarily to support the energy and chemicals sector, by capturing and aggregating carbon dioxide (CO2) from large industrial emitters at a centralised collection facility.

The CO2 could then be utilised to make useful products, such as plastics, fuels, and cement, and/or transported through either pipelines or ships to suitable reservoirs in the Asia Pacific region for sequestration via a process of injecting CO2 into deep underground geologic formations for permanent and secure storage.