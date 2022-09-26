50 jobs created as Global Energy Group lands Moray West contract

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Global Energy Group has signed a contract to fabricate components for the Moray West Offshore Wind Farm, creating 50 jobs in Nigg.

The multi-million-pound contract sees Global Energy Group supply the two J-tube frames that will be attached to the two foundations holding the offshore substation platforms (OSPs).

The frames measure over 120 ft in length and 36 ft in diameter and will support the steel tubes that will protect the cables coming into the OSPs from the wind turbines as well as the cable exporting the power to shore. The cables are buried in the seabed around the OSPs.

The Inverness-based company will be carrying out this work at the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

Moray West has previously announced that the Port of Nigg will be used by Siemens Gamesa for marshalling and pre-assembly of the wind turbines in 2024.

The 860 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth is being developed by the Ocean Winds consortium, a 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie.

Ocean Winds UK Country Manager, Adam Morrison said: “In the challenging global supply chain context that we find ourselves we are pleased we have concluded this contract with GEG for local fabrication of these key, technically difficult, foundations structures. We look forward to working with GEG on the delivery and their continuing work around the regional skills transition, enabled by projects such as Moray West.”

Iain Sinclair, Executive Director for Global Energy Group added: “As we develop and grow our offshore wind supply chain value proposition, GEG can leverage existing core competencies such as the fabrication of critical components to accelerate the transition of knowledge and skills.

“We are delighted to be working with OW and the Moray West team and this project award gives confidence to invest for future growth at the Port of Nigg.”

The domestic manufacturing success story is just one piece of the puzzle on the huge project.

Chinese company Dajin has already been awarded the contract to build and deliver 48 XXL monopile foundations using steel sourced from Chinese mills, the first of which is already in production.

Earlier this month the UAE-based fabricator Lamprell signed a deal worth up to £200 million for 60 wind turbine jackets and kit for the project.