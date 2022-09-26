50 jobs created as Global Energy Group lands Moray West contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

50 jobs created as Global Energy Group lands Moray West contract

Global Energy Group has signed a contract to fabricate components for the Moray West Offshore Wind Farm, creating 50 jobs in Nigg.
By Ryan Duff
26/09/2022, 12:13 pm Updated: 26/09/2022, 12:51 pm
Offshore wind turbine jackets at the Nigg quayside last year.

The multi-million-pound contract sees Global Energy Group supply the two J-tube frames that will be attached to the two foundations holding the offshore substation platforms (OSPs).

The frames measure over 120 ft in length and 36 ft in diameter and will support the steel tubes that will protect the cables coming into the OSPs from the wind turbines as well as the cable exporting the power to shore. The cables are buried in the seabed around the OSPs.

Global Energy Group © Supplied by oceanwinds
Left to Right: Stuart Owen (Head of Tendering & Proposals at Global Energy Group), Iain Sinclair (Executive Director of Renewables and Energy Transition), Adam Morrison (UK Country Manager for Ocean Winds) and Peter Haughie (Head of Commercial for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm at Ocean Winds).

The Inverness-based company will be carrying out this work at the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

Moray West has previously announced that the Port of Nigg will be used by Siemens Gamesa for marshalling and pre-assembly of the wind turbines in 2024.

The 860 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth is being developed by the Ocean Winds consortium, a 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie.

Ocean Winds UK Country Manager, Adam Morrison said: “In the challenging global supply chain context that we find ourselves we are pleased we have concluded this contract with GEG for local fabrication of these key, technically difficult, foundations structures. We look forward to working with GEG on the delivery and their continuing work around the regional skills transition, enabled by projects such as Moray West.”

Iain Sinclair, Executive Director for Global Energy Group added: “As we develop and grow our offshore wind supply chain value proposition, GEG can leverage existing core competencies such as the fabrication of critical components to accelerate the transition of knowledge and skills.

“We are delighted to be working with OW and the Moray West team and this project award gives confidence to invest for future growth at the Port of Nigg.”

The domestic manufacturing success story is just one piece of the puzzle on the huge project.

Chinese company Dajin has already been awarded the contract to build and deliver 48 XXL monopile foundations using steel sourced from Chinese mills, the first of which is already in production.

Earlier this month the UAE-based fabricator Lamprell signed a deal worth up to £200 million for 60 wind turbine jackets and kit for the project.

