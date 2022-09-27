Aberdeenshire robotics firm plans ‘worker robots’ for offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeenshire robotics firm plans ‘worker robots’ for offshore wind

Inverurie-based offshore robotics company, HonuWorx, is making progress on plans for a 'revolutionary' subsea ROV programme to support the growing offshore wind sector'.
By Ryan Duff
27/09/2022, 11:17 am
© Supplied by catapult offshore reoffshore robotics
HonuWorx's Loggerhead

Developed in collaboration with support from the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and Innovate UK, Loggerhead is a multifaceted system providing a sustainable solution for subsea work that requires physical intervention, such as maintenance of offshore energy infrastructure.

HonuWorx plans to produce a scaled Loggerhead proof of concept by the end of this year.

The system features a control centre which connects users in different locations to the operation, and a submersible mothership that serves as a mobile power and communication hub for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) – worker robots that will carry out the subsea work.

The system will deploy these subsea ROVs and data collected by the robots will be accessible from anywhere in the world.

ROVs are currently used offshore, however, they require large, crewed, diesel-powered vessels for transportation, Loggerhead offers customers the possibility of running “crewless operations.”

These pre-existing ROVs are subject to 21-day inspections that can cost up to £1.5m and emit more than 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The Loggerhead project is building on HonuWorx’s previous work on the Ridley project, a submersible platform that can transport large robots and ROVs to offshore sites and release them directly under the water.

HonuWorx chief executive, Lee Wilson, said: “HonuWorx was founded to scale up the use of subsea robotics across the entire ocean economy.

“With decades of experience in subsea operations and maintenance, our team recognised that today’s models are heavily reliant on large support vessels that are no longer sustainable from a cost or environmental perspective.

“We need entirely new approaches to deploy underwater robots economically to enable growing sectors like offshore renewables attain cost parity.

“Multiple stakeholders can access the data during a Loggerhead operation at any given time – including pilots, the end client, the manufacturer – and this goes way beyond any concept currently available, as it doesn’t require a physical control room or onshore building to house a crew.

“Lowering the cost of subsea maintenance will have a large impact on the floating wind market, where we expect to see an exponential increase in subsea infrastructure, all requiring regular inspection.”

Technical director at Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Dr Cristina Garcia Duffy, added: “To reach our net zero targets at sector level, we must seek to adopt new technologies and systems solutions that address all aspects of our operations.

“HonuWorx’s Loggerhead project provides a fantastic solution that has the potential to revolutionise the way ROVs are deployed whilst achieving a significant reduction in CO2 emissions for operations and maintenance activities.

“We are very excited to help bring this concept to life at ORE Catapult.”

