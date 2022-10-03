Vestas named turbine supplier for Inch Cape wind farm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Inch Cape Offshore has appointed the Danish Vestas as the preferred wind turbine supplier for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland.

The companies behind Inch Cape Offshore, the Scottish Red Rock Power and Irish ESB, are both pre-existing clients of the Vestas for onshore wind projects and now the three look to bring 72 turbines 9 miles from the coast of Angus.

This marks the second Danish firm to have involvement in the farm with renewable energy consultancy K2 Management being tasked with advising the developers, as reported last month.

The agreement also includes a 15-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract, which will provide a multi-year solution to service the wind farm when operational.

Inch Cape recently announced the Renewables Hub at the Port of Dundee as its intended pre-assembly site and the Port of Montrose as the project’s O&M base.

When the wind farm is up and running it will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when built, with the capacity to generate the equivalent annual power needs of more than 1.7 million homes.

President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe, Nils de Baar, said: “Offshore wind projects are evolving rapidly, and Vestas is proud to play a leading role in this expansion with our industry leading offshore technology.

“We are honoured to have been selected as preferred supplier by Inch Cape Offshore Limited, enabling us to support Scotland and the UK’s net zero ambitions, while increasing the security of energy supply.

“Inch Cape is a landmark project, and to be a part of it is a proud achievement for all our employees, who work with great dedication to develop reliable, resilient, and sustainable offshore technology all around the world.”

While an Inch Cape Wind Farm project spokesperson said: “This is another important step in the development of the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, which will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when commissioned.

“Vestas brings a wealth of international experience and we look forward to working with the team to deliver this significant project.”