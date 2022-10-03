Vestas named turbine supplier for Inch Cape wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Vestas named turbine supplier for Inch Cape wind farm

Inch Cape Offshore has appointed the Danish Vestas as the preferred wind turbine supplier for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland.
By Ryan Duff
03/10/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Ryan DuffICOL
Inch Cape Wind farm

Inch Cape Offshore has appointed the Danish Vestas as the preferred wind turbine supplier for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland.

The companies behind Inch Cape Offshore, the Scottish Red Rock Power and Irish ESB, are both pre-existing clients of the Vestas for onshore wind projects and now the three look to bring 72 turbines 9 miles from the coast of Angus.

This marks the second Danish firm to have involvement in the farm with renewable energy consultancy K2 Management being tasked with advising the developers, as reported last month.

The agreement also includes a 15-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract, which will provide a multi-year solution to service the wind farm when operational.

Inch Cape recently announced the Renewables Hub at the Port of Dundee as its intended pre-assembly site and the Port of Montrose as the project’s O&M base.

When the wind farm is up and running it will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when built, with the capacity to generate the equivalent annual power needs of more than 1.7 million homes.

President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe, Nils de Baar, said: “Offshore wind projects are evolving rapidly, and Vestas is proud to play a leading role in this expansion with our industry leading offshore technology.

“We are honoured to have been selected as preferred supplier by Inch Cape Offshore Limited, enabling us to support Scotland and the UK’s net zero ambitions, while increasing the security of energy supply.

“Inch Cape is a landmark project, and to be a part of it is a proud achievement for all our employees, who work with great dedication to develop reliable, resilient, and sustainable offshore technology all around the world.”

While an Inch Cape Wind Farm project spokesperson said: “This is another important step in the development of the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, which will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when commissioned.

“Vestas brings a wealth of international experience and we look forward to working with the team to deliver this significant project.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts