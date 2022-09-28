Proserv acquires stake in power system monitoring firm Synaptec

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Proserv acquires stake in power system monitoring firm Synaptec

Energy services firm Proserv has acquired a minority stake in Glasgow based power system monitoring expert Synaptec.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/09/2022, 2:29 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ProservProserv RenewableUK CEO
Proserv's corporate HQ in Westhill, Aberdeen.

It follows the formation of a strategic alliance in October 2020 to drive forward the innovation of condition-monitoring technologies for the sector.

Synaptec, developed as a spin out business from Strathclyde University in 2014, is comprised of  former leaders from the power sector, academic professors and energy entrepreneurs.

It has aided a technology consortium, led and driven by Aberdeen-based Proserv, aimed at innovating the pioneering holistic cable monitoring system, ECG, for the offshore wind market.

ECG uses Synaptec’s passive electrical and mechanical instrumentation systems, integrating its unique distributed electromechanical sensors, or DES, as a key element.

The technology has won a landmark contract on phases A and B of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and it is to be demonstrated on Equinor’s floating Hywind Scotland wind farm later this year.

Synaptec is one of several technology disrupters and start-ups with whom Proserv has recently forged alliances.

Other partnerships have been struck with data analytics firm Intelligent Plant in late 2020 and more recently, real-time optimisation innovators Ortomation.

Proserv’s vice president, renewables, Paul Cook said: “We have formed a close working relationship with the Synaptec team over the past two years as we have combined our controls and integration expertise, and reputation, with its own unique power system monitoring capabilities, leading to the generation of disruptive new solutions to support the offshore wind space.

“We look forward to further collaboration as we seek to identify more opportunities where we can deploy our know-how right across the energy sector.”

Synaptec’s chairman Dave Pratt remarked: “Synaptec is delighted that Proserv has become one of our investors, joining our existing shareholders who also supported this funding round. As a well-established, experienced provider of control and instrumentation systems, Proserv brings fundamental technical and commercial expertise which will be vital to ‘business as usual’ implementation of Synaptec’s sensor technology.

“Our integrated systems are already being deployed on the world’s largest offshore wind farm and the world’s first floating wind farm. Proserv’s investment and support will help Synaptec scale up to meet increasing market demand.”

As part of the transaction, Proserv’s chief executive Davis Larssen will take up a seat on Synaptec’s board.

Mr Larssen said: “I am delighted to take up a seat on Synaptec’s Board. This is a team comprising both technical excellence and a pioneering, creative outlook, very much like our own.

“Our commitment to acquiring a stake in the business cements our relationship further and builds progressively on what has been an open and constructive alliance. At Proserv, we always seek to develop and nurture partnerships that will ultimately lead to genuine gains and benefits for the broader energy market.”

