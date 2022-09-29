px Group launches energy solutions unit to help asset operators decarbonise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

px Group launches energy solutions unit to help asset operators decarbonise

Infrastructure operator px Group has created a new business line which will support clients in optimising and decarbonising energy assets.
By Andrew Dykes
29/09/2022, 8:01 am
© Supplied by px Grouppx Group HQ in Teesside.
The Stockton-on-Tees headquartered company, which manages major assets including the St Fergus Gas Terminal and the Breagh gas fields, says it will look to bring its 30 years of experience in energy operations and maintenance to businesses of all sizes looking to use energy more efficiently and decarbonise.

The new unit, px Energy Solutions, will leverage the group’s design, engineering, operations, maintenance, digital and energy trading teams in “one full service” aimed at improving customers’ efficiency while reducing costs and their carbon footprint.

This expertise has already been honed and deployed in optimising existing px-run assets – in one example it implemented a cut in greenhouse gas emissions at the St Fergus terminal by more than 450 tonnes of CO2 equivalent through the substitution of a fuel gas purge with nitrogen on a safety critical flare system.

However, the company says the new business line will also look to target smaller energy users than its traditional customer base of large industrials.

Newly appointed managing director for px Energy Solutions, Christine McKie, said the business would aim to be a “one-stop shop” for any business looking to use energy more efficiently, from healthcare to manufacturing, to logistics.

“Businesses know they need to decarbonise; they know that doing so positively affects their bottom lines; but they often need support identifying the best way to do so. That’s where we come in,” she added.

“All of these sectors use huge amounts of energy, but not always efficiently and not always in a way that makes it contribute as best as possible to business performance.”

“What we’ve learned from our research is that many businesses feel overwhelmed when dealing with the larger, more established competitors in the market. We’ll take a more personal approach.”

Ms McKie will be supported by business development director Stuart Metcalfe, who joined px Group from Veolia earlier this year.

The new business will offer four core services – energy optimisation, decarbonisation, energy as a service and digital Transformation – which can be provided individually or as part of a comprehensive package.

px said it would eschew “a one-size-fits-all, sales-first approach” in favour of bespoke solutions.

Equinor Saltend contracts © Supplied by px Group
Saltend Chemicals Park (Image: px Group).

The expansion comes as the group looks to position itself as the asset operator of the future, not least at its owned and operated Saltend chemicals park near Hull, the site of a major carbon capture and hydrogen production facility backed by Equinor.

Px Group chief executive Geoff Holmes added: “We have been accelerating both our organic and acquisitive growth, and today’s launch of px Energy Solutions is the next step of the growth strategy.”

It also follows the acquisition of materials handler Fairport Engineering in March, which will enable the group to transport, import and export materials such as fuels and feedstock, as well as products, from industrial plants and large-scale sites, both nationally and internationally.

