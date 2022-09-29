2,900 jobs cut as part of Siemens Gamesa turnaround

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
2,900 jobs cut as part of Siemens Gamesa turnaround

Nearly 3000 people are set to lose their jobs as wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (BME: SGRE) plans to return to profitability.
By Ryan Duff
29/09/2022, 5:01 pm Updated: 29/09/2022, 5:01 pm
© Supplied by Siemens EnergySiemens Gamesa jobs cut
Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt.

A statement from the Madrid-listed firm said: “Around 2,900 positions will be impacted globally, particularly in Siemens Gamesa’s major European countries: Denmark (800), Germany (300), Spain (475) and the United Kingdom (50).”

Earlier in the year, Reuters had reported that the company was planning on cutting 2,500 jobs, or about 9% of its overall payroll, in an effort to reduce the losses that prompted its main shareholder, Siemens Energy to launch a takeover.

Siemens Gamesa has four listed facilities in the UK with bases in Glasgow, Newcastle, Camberley and Hull.

The negotiation period will start at the beginning of next month and the company has said it will “will closely collaborate with employee representatives to minimise the impact of this adjustment, prioritizing natural attrition and internal transfers”

The new operating model and organisational structure will become effective on 1st January next year.

Headcount will be adjusted accordingly following negotiations with the workers’ councils, and no later than the fiscal year 2025.

Other countries outside of Europe are also set to experience job cuts moving forward and details of this will be laid out in meetings with the workers’ councils.

Siemens Gamesa chief executive, Jochen Eickholt, said on Tuesday that his firm looks to fix major issues with its onshore wind business model in the coming three months although 10 to 15 related loss-making projects would stay a drag until 2024.

Mr Eickholt said: “It is never easy to make such a decision, but now is the time to take decisive and necessary actions to turn the company around and ensure a sustainable future.

“We need to build a stronger and more competitive Siemens Gamesa to secure our position as a key player in the green energy transition”

In May Siemens Energy launched a bid to buy the roughly 33% of the shares it did not already own in the renewables company, offering $4.27 billion.

The German energy company’s aim is to turn the company’s finances around and get it back into the black.

However, this deal is awaiting final approval from Madrid, where Siemens Gamesa has been listed since 2016.

