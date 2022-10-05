Opergy and EC20 merge to create ‘unstoppable force in clean energy’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland’s EC20 and Norwich-based Opergy have merged their renewable energy consultancies.

Perth-based EC20, an offshore wind specialist, will now operate as Opergy Scotland, led by director Isla Robb.

Opergy, founded in 2019, provides industry insights to drive innovation and growth, such as a report in July with Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult which estimated floating offshore wind could support 67,000 jobs in the UK by 2040.

Ms Robb said: “By bringing EC20 under the Opergy Group umbrella, we’re combining two like-minded companies with shared common values. In doing so, I’m excited about the significant contributions we’ll make to the energy transition in a meaningful and tangible way.”

“For EC20’s customers, they’ll continue to trade with the same registered entity, just under a new name and with the added benefits of accessing the Opergy Group’s wide range of services and expertise.”

Ms Robb will become managing director of Opergy Scotland and director of the wider Opergy Group, alongside Johnathan Reynolds (Managing Director), Kim Duffy (Finance Director), and Martin Dronfield (Commercial Director).

Johnathan Reynolds said: “As we’ve discovered from activities such as the recent Floating Offshore Wind report we completed for the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, there’s huge opportunities in the clean energy sector in Scotland. Combining the experience both Isla and our Senior Management Team possess is a no brainer.

“We’re already making great progress in the northern-most parts of the UK. The addition of Isla’s reputation will give us the competitive edge, becoming an unstoppable countrywide force in the clean energy sector,” he added.

The move has gained support of skills body OPITO, and Claire Mack, CEO of Scottish Renewables.

Ms Mack said: “We welcome the news that EC20 and Opergy Group are coming together to champion clean growth in Scotland. Renewable energy is already the mainstay of Scotland’s energy system and the growth which is forecast in the sector means many more economic and environmental benefits are to come.

“This merger will place EC20 and Opergy Group in a position to use their strong expertise and experience as that growth, particularly in offshore wind, starts to accelerate.”