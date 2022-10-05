Opergy and EC20 merge to create ‘unstoppable force in clean energy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Opergy and EC20 merge to create ‘unstoppable force in clean energy’

Scotland’s EC20 and Norwich-based Opergy have merged their renewable energy consultancies.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/10/2022, 10:24 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Opergyopergy ec20
From L-R: Martin Dronfield, Commercial Director for Opergy Group; Isla Robb, current Director of EC20 and future Managing Director of Opergy Scotland; Kim Duffy, Finance. Director for Opergy Group; Johnathan Reynolds, Managing Director for Opergy Group.. -.

Perth-based EC20, an offshore wind specialist, will now operate as Opergy Scotland, led by director Isla Robb.

Opergy, founded in 2019, provides industry insights to drive innovation and growth, such as a report in July with Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult which estimated floating offshore wind could support 67,000 jobs in the UK by 2040.

Ms Robb said: “By bringing EC20 under the Opergy Group umbrella, we’re combining two like-minded companies with shared common values. In doing so, I’m excited about the significant contributions we’ll make to the energy transition in a meaningful and tangible way.”

“For EC20’s customers, they’ll continue to trade with the same registered entity, just under a new name and with the added benefits of accessing the Opergy Group’s wide range of services and expertise.”

Ms Robb will become managing director of Opergy Scotland and director of the wider Opergy Group, alongside Johnathan Reynolds (Managing Director), Kim Duffy (Finance Director), and Martin Dronfield (Commercial Director).

Johnathan Reynolds said: “As we’ve discovered from activities such as the recent Floating Offshore Wind report we completed for the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, there’s huge opportunities in the clean energy sector in Scotland. Combining the experience both Isla and our Senior Management Team possess is a no brainer.

“We’re already making great progress in the northern-most parts of the UK. The addition of Isla’s reputation will give us the competitive edge, becoming an unstoppable countrywide force in the clean energy sector,” he added.

The move has gained support of skills body OPITO,  and Claire Mack, CEO of Scottish Renewables.

Ms Mack said: “We welcome the news that EC20 and Opergy Group are coming together to champion clean growth in Scotland. Renewable energy is already the mainstay of Scotland’s energy system and the growth which is forecast in the sector means many more economic and environmental benefits are to come.

“This merger will place EC20 and Opergy Group in a position to use their strong expertise and experience as that growth, particularly in offshore wind, starts to accelerate.”

