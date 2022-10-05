Oil giants join forces to identify best spots for renewable energy projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Oil giants join forces to identify best spots for renewable energy projects

Some of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies have joined a project aimed at finding optimal spots for building renewables projects.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/10/2022, 1:52 pm Updated: 05/10/2022, 1:56 pm
Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

Led by the International Union for Conservation of Nature )IUCN), in collaboration with the Biodiversity Consultancy (TBC), the initiative is examining how the rapid acceleration of wind and solar development can avoid unintended impacts on nature and people.

Also involved is Fauna & Flora International (FFI), as well as energy giant EDF, Eni (NYSE: ENI), Equinor (OSLO: EQNR), Shell (LON: SHEL) and TotalEnergies (LON: TTE).

The study will draw on a growing body of work concerning the role and placement of renewable energy schemes.

It aims to deliver real-world guidance and examples of best practice for the wider industry, investors and policy makers to consider.

The project is also exploring how to minimise impact in the responsible production of raw materials used in renewable energy components.

Although oil and gas still forms the backbone of their operations, Eni, Equinor, shell and TotalEnergies are all growing their renewables portfolios.

In an effort to drive forward the energy transition, they are spending vast sums on a range of technologies, including wind and solar.

Rachel Asante-Owusu, a programme manager with IUCN’s climate change team, said: “As renewable energy is scaled up to meet global energy and climate change targets that contribute to a sustainable and equitable energy transition, we need to explore how spatial planning and cumulative impact assessments can be integrated into this development to avoid unintended impacts on biodiversity and people.”

Leon Bennun, chief scientist for TBC, added: ‘We are excited to embark on this second phase of the IUCN-TBC renewables partnership to help develop best practice guidance to support a nature positive transition to net zero. We hope that the activities identified under this phase, including guidance on addressing cumulative and supply chain impacts, will help both governments and developers contribute towards a sustainable future.”

