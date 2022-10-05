Rising supply chain costs threaten European solar, battery progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Rising supply chain costs threaten European solar, battery progress

Record electricity prices are damaging Europe’s attempts to build its solar and battery sectors, as manufacturers face mounting costs, warns Rystad Energy.
By Andrew Dykes
05/10/2022, 4:34 pm
© Supplied by Amite PowerAMTE Power's proposed battery factory in Dundee.
AMTE Power's proposed battery factory in Dundee.

The Oslo-based analysts report that 35 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV manufacturing and more than 2,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery cell manufacturing capacity could be shuttered unless power prices recede.

The Oslo-based analysts report that 35 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV manufacturing and more than 2,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery cell manufacturing capacity could be shuttered unless power prices recede.

As in many energy-intensive sectors of the economy, the high cost of power is forcing some manufacturers to temporarily close or abandon production facilities, with analysts warning the bloc’s plans to reduce its reliance on imported fuels could be “derailed” unless these costs come down.

Daily average spot power prices in Germany – the European leader in solar and battery cell manufacturing capacity – have surpassed €600 per megawatt-hour (MWh), while rates in France have risen above €700 per MWh.

At times prices have spiked as high as €1,500 per MWh, and although average rates have fallen significantly, they remain in the €300 to €400 range “many multiples” above pre-2022 norms where stable power prices of €50 per MWh could be relied upon.

“High power prices not only pose a significant threat to European decarbonization efforts but could also result in increased reliance on overseas manufacturing, something governments are eager to avoid,” noted Rystad Energy’s head of energy service research Audun Martinsen.

“Building a reliable domestic low-carbon supply chain is essential if the continent is going to stick to its goals, including the REPowerEU plan, but as things stand, that is in serious jeopardy.”

Meanwhile, manufacturers in other regions such as Asia, enjoy lower electricity tariffs, meaning European producers are becoming “increasingly uncompetitive” by comparison, they warned.

© Supplied by Rystad Energy
Solar and battery manufacturing capacity. Rystad Energy

Europe’s solar manufacturing capacity accounts for only 2% of global capacity but any shutdowns would have significant long-term consequences for the local market.

It also puts the EU’s target to establish 20 GW of production capacity by 2025 increasingly at risk.

At the same time, battery cell manufacturing needed for both electric vehicles and energy storage supply chains is even more energy intensive.

The EU currently holds around 550 GWh of capability, around 27% of global operational capacity.

Projects under development would push this to 2.7TWh, positioning the EU as a global leader – yet again high power prices put these plans at serious risk.

Britishvolt’s signature 30GWh factory in Blyth in the UK has already been delayed to mid-2025 due to rising energy costs and the need for additional fundraising – a trend that could continue across the continent.

“Depending on how long elevated power prices continue, a slowdown in EV adoption in Europe could follow,” Rystad noted.

