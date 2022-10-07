UK to ‘renew’ European offshore energy cooperation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK to ‘renew’ European offshore energy cooperation

The UK poised to renew links with the North Seas Energy Cooperation (NSEC) group, after relations stalled in the wake of its exit from the bloc.
By Andrew Dykes
07/10/2022, 2:57 pm
© Alistair Grant/PA WirePrime Minister Liz Truss, talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Thursday, at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic. Thursday October 6, 2022.
Prime Minister Liz Truss, talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Thursday, at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic. Thursday October 6, 2022.

The UK poised to renew links with the North Seas Energy Cooperation (NSEC) group, after relations stalled in the wake of its exit from the bloc.

Liz Truss signalled warming relations with the continent following a summit in Prague this week, with new accords reached to support the development of nuclear and offshore wind.

This includes a renewal of work with the NSEC, a group which supports the deployment of offshore wind and grid development in the region.

Current members include Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the European Commission.

In September, ministers from the consortium agreed to ambitious – if not binding – aggregate targets to build a minimum of 260GW of offshore wind in the region by 2050, with intermediate targets of at least 76GW by 2030 and 193GW by 2040.

The UK is poised to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work with the NSEC, but cannot be a formal member without signing up to internal market rules.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss met with French President Macron, in which both confirmed their “full support” for long-delayed plans to build a new UK nuclear power station at Sizewell C.

The two are “committed to take all necessary steps to finalise investment decisions within the next month,” according to a statement from Downing Street and will reportedly ramp up co-operation on nuclear development ahead of a planned UK-France Summit in 2023.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “The UK will continue to work with our allies to deliver on the British people’s priorities, including ending our reliance on authoritarian regimes for energy and reducing costs for families, tackling people smuggling gangs, and standing up to tyrants.”

Mr Macron said the co-operation marked “a new phase of our common relation.”

“Having the UK being engaged in a lot of common initiatives makes sense, because we share the same continent. We have a lot of challenges in common,” he added. “Our willingness is clearly to work together for the unity of our continent.”

Ms Truss also highlighted strengthened energy partnerships with Norway and discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre.

It came as London-based Neptune Energy said it would increase production at the Duva field to direct more gas to UK consumers.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts