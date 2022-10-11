Pentland wind farm names Stiesdal Offshore floating tech provider

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm (PFOWF) has named Stiesdal Offshore its floating technology provider, using the firm’s TetraSub tech on the project.

The partnership comes about between the project developers Highland Wind and the Danish firm will utilise TetraSub, developed by Henrik Stiesdal, as the floating structure technology for the project on the 100MW development.

The Tetra concept is the world’s first fully industrialised floating offshore technology, with no manufacturing taking place on the quayside, ready-made modules are assembled in ports using existing infrastructure to form a complete foundation.

In addition to PFOWF, Stiesdal Offshore has been working with Scottish Enterprise’s Scottish Development International and Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service teams and DeepWind Offshore Wind cluster to introduce Scottish companies to supply opportunities.

Recently PFOWF submitted revised plans for the scheme to half the proposed site area without any loss of capacity.

Speaking ahead of the Floating Offshore Wind UK 2022 conference in Aberdeen where the project is exhibiting, Richard Copeland, PFOWF project director, said: “The objectives of Pentland are to demonstrate new floating wind technologies which will enable industrialisation, develop local supply chains and reduce costs, allowing deployment of floating offshore wind in the UK and globally at scale.

“For us, the Stiesdal Offshore Tetrasub concept ticks all of these boxes.”

Stiesdal Offshore chief executive, Peder Riis Nickelsen, said: “We are delighted that the TetraSub technology has been selected by PFOWF. This project will support us to meet market demands for low-cost and fast deployment of floating wind technology, advancing the next generation of floating offshore wind turbines with capacity of 14 MW and more. We look forward to working with the Pentland team to deliver this exciting world-leading development.”

Continuing, Mr Copeland said: “Stiesdal’s previous work is already providing valuable lessons for industry and Pentland through initiatives such as their tank testing work at University of Edinburgh’s world-leading FloWave research facility.

“The results of this testing confirmed the technology as one which was an ideal fit for the needs of the project.”

© Supplied by Highland Wind

Suzanne Sosna, director of economic opportunities and Climate at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Floating offshore wind presents huge potential not only for Scotland’s economy, but for companies the length and breadth of the country to take advantage of significant manufacturing and supply chain opportunities.

“Scottish Enterprise continues to support the Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm, and this announcement marks an important milestone for the project’s development.

“As the ScotWind leasing announcement earlier this year demonstrated, Scotland can lead the way in floating offshore wind.

“We look forward to working with developers, manufacturers and industry partners to maximise future opportunities and showcase Scotland’s unique global strengths in this sector.”