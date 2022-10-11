Pentland wind farm names Stiesdal Offshore floating tech provider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pentland wind farm names Stiesdal Offshore floating tech provider

Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm (PFOWF) has named Stiesdal Offshore its floating technology provider, using the firm's TetraSub tech on the project.
By Ryan Duff
11/10/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Highland WindRepresentation of the Stiesdal Offshore Tetrasub
The partnership comes about between the project developers Highland Wind and the Danish firm will utilise TetraSub, developed by Henrik Stiesdal, as the floating structure technology for the project on the 100MW development.

The Tetra concept is the world’s first fully industrialised floating offshore technology, with no manufacturing taking place on the quayside, ready-made modules are assembled in ports using existing infrastructure to form a complete foundation.

In addition to  PFOWF, Stiesdal Offshore has been working with Scottish Enterprise’s Scottish Development International and Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service teams and DeepWind Offshore Wind cluster to introduce Scottish companies to supply opportunities.

Recently PFOWF submitted revised plans for the scheme to half the proposed site area without any loss of capacity.

Speaking ahead of the Floating Offshore Wind UK 2022 conference in Aberdeen where the project is exhibiting, Richard Copeland, PFOWF project director, said: “The objectives of Pentland are to demonstrate new floating wind technologies which will enable industrialisation, develop local supply chains and reduce costs, allowing deployment of floating offshore wind in the UK and globally at scale.

“For us, the Stiesdal Offshore Tetrasub concept ticks all of these boxes.”

Stiesdal Offshore chief executive, Peder Riis Nickelsen, said: “We are delighted that the TetraSub technology has been selected by PFOWF. This project will support us to meet market demands for low-cost and fast deployment of floating wind technology, advancing the next generation of floating offshore wind turbines with capacity of 14 MW and more. We look forward to working with the Pentland team to deliver this exciting world-leading development.”

Continuing, Mr Copeland said: “Stiesdal’s previous work is already providing valuable lessons for industry and Pentland through initiatives such as their tank testing work at University of Edinburgh’s world-leading FloWave research facility.

“The results of this testing confirmed the technology as one which was an ideal fit for the needs of the project.”

© Supplied by Highland Wind
Tank Testing at FloWave (University of Edinburgh)

Suzanne Sosna, director of economic opportunities and Climate at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Floating offshore wind presents huge potential not only for Scotland’s economy, but for companies the length and breadth of the country to take advantage of significant manufacturing and supply chain opportunities.

“Scottish Enterprise continues to support the Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm, and this announcement marks an important milestone for the project’s development.

“As the ScotWind leasing announcement earlier this year demonstrated, Scotland can lead the way in floating offshore wind.

“We look forward to working with developers, manufacturers and industry partners to maximise future opportunities and showcase Scotland’s unique global strengths in this sector.”

