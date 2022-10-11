4G mobile connectivity brought to Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

4G mobile connectivity brought to Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

A Vodafone 4G mobile network has been deployed by Vilicom on the world's largest operational offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2.
By Ryan Duff
11/10/2022, 7:00 am
Vilicom and Vodafone worked in collaboration for two years to bring Hornsea 2 staff, users and vessels 4G mobile connectivity.

Vilicomhas built and will power the critical communications infrastructure to enable workers to access the data and information systems needed for the operation of the wind farm.

Staff will also be able to use this network on personal devices in order to stay in touch with friends and family onshore.

Located 55 miles off the Yorkshire coast, the project was completed by Ørsted and spans a 293.39 miles2 area in the North Sea and comprises 165 8.4MW turbines which are expected to generate a combined power output of 1.4GW.

The farm began operation earlier this year and is capable of powering over 1.4 million UK homes.

Vilicom has also produced a bespoke private network for the Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland which covers 183.3 miles2.

Vilicom chief executive, Sean Keating, said: “At Vilicom we’re delighted to play our part in a cleaner, greener future. The completion of this network is a huge achievement for Vilicom, Vodafone and Ørsted teams.

“Not only have we overcome the unique set of challenges involved in deploying a mobile network in the middle of the North Sea, but we have also accomplished this feat of engineering during a pandemic, with difficult operational circumstances.”

Vice President UK Programme at Ørsted, Patrick Harnett, added: “It is so important to have a 4G network that allows us to improve the efficiency of construction and operations of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

“It’s also very important for our colleagues working out at sea to be able to connect back home to their friends and families.

“The wind farm which has become fully operational in August this year, will have the capacity to provide the UK with clean, green energy for 1.4 million homes.”

Business Director at Vodafone UK, Nick Gliddon, commented: “Building a complete mobile infrastructure on an offshore wind farm is a technical challenge, but I’m delighted we’re able to provide the connectivity that Ørsted’s Hornsea 2 needs to connect to the outside world and be efficiently managed.

“It is testament to the great collaboration between us and Vilicom. Vodafone has committed to reach net zero in our UK operations by 2027, so it’s brilliant to be involved in a project bringing new renewable power to the UK.”

