4G mobile connectivity brought to Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

A Vodafone 4G mobile network has been deployed by Vilicom on the world’s largest operational offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2.

Vilicom and Vodafone worked in collaboration for two years to bring Hornsea 2 staff, users and vessels 4G mobile connectivity.

Vilicomhas built and will power the critical communications infrastructure to enable workers to access the data and information systems needed for the operation of the wind farm.

Staff will also be able to use this network on personal devices in order to stay in touch with friends and family onshore.

Located 55 miles off the Yorkshire coast, the project was completed by Ørsted and spans a 293.39 miles2 area in the North Sea and comprises 165 8.4MW turbines which are expected to generate a combined power output of 1.4GW.

The farm began operation earlier this year and is capable of powering over 1.4 million UK homes.

Vilicom has also produced a bespoke private network for the Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland which covers 183.3 miles2.

Vilicom chief executive, Sean Keating, said: “At Vilicom we’re delighted to play our part in a cleaner, greener future. The completion of this network is a huge achievement for Vilicom, Vodafone and Ørsted teams.

“Not only have we overcome the unique set of challenges involved in deploying a mobile network in the middle of the North Sea, but we have also accomplished this feat of engineering during a pandemic, with difficult operational circumstances.”

Vice President UK Programme at Ørsted, Patrick Harnett, added: “It is so important to have a 4G network that allows us to improve the efficiency of construction and operations of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

“It’s also very important for our colleagues working out at sea to be able to connect back home to their friends and families.

“The wind farm which has become fully operational in August this year, will have the capacity to provide the UK with clean, green energy for 1.4 million homes.”

Business Director at Vodafone UK, Nick Gliddon, commented: “Building a complete mobile infrastructure on an offshore wind farm is a technical challenge, but I’m delighted we’re able to provide the connectivity that Ørsted’s Hornsea 2 needs to connect to the outside world and be efficiently managed.

“It is testament to the great collaboration between us and Vilicom. Vodafone has committed to reach net zero in our UK operations by 2027, so it’s brilliant to be involved in a project bringing new renewable power to the UK.”