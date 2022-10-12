Public consultation launched for 820ft wind farm in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Public consultation launched for 820ft wind farm in Aberdeenshire

A public consultation has been launched for one of the largest onshore wind farms in Scotland planned for Aberdeenshire.
By Ryan Duff
12/10/2022, 7:37 am
© ShutterstockParkmead aberdeenshire wind farm

A public consultation has been launched for one of the largest onshore wind farms in Scotland planned for Aberdeenshire.

The Hill of Fare wind farm, planned for four miles from Banchory, will have a series of 820-foot turbines, theoretically visible from 20 miles in all directions from viewpoints.

Developer RES has launched the consultations, which includes an open online form and public exhibitions in and around Banchory this week.

RES said it “believes in meaningful and productive consultation”, with the closing date for comments on November 11.

It said: “We aim to engage early with the local community and key stakeholders in order to facilitate constructive consultation.

“This helps to identify issues and concerns, as well as benefits and opportunities, which we can then consider when developing and refining the design and delivery of the proposal.”

Public exhibitions were launched yesterday and continue this morning and afternoon at Midmar Hall, Inverurie and Learney Hall in Torphins.

© Supplied by RES
RES Hill of Fare wind farm graphic: Theoretical visibility to 35km with viewpoints

A total of 17 turbines are suggested to stand on the Hill of Fare, which people from Moray to Angus may be able to see in the Aberdeenshire rural skyline.

Developed in partnership with Dunecht Estates, the proposed wind farm is estimated to produce around 122 megawatts if approved.

Local pushback

Local residents have launched a website, the Hill of Fare Information Group, to help the public get a better understanding of the proposed wind farm.

The site provides links to key documents published by RES, contact details of local politicians and those involved in the project, news articles and community council and developer-run consultation meeting dates.

This follows an Aberdeenshire resident who has lived in his house for 40 years, Frank Murray, writing an open letter criticising the proposed giant wind farm on the grounds of the eye strain people living next to onshore wind farms have experienced in other parts of the country, the impact on the local landscape and the historical significance of the site.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts