Public consultation launched for 820ft wind farm in Aberdeenshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A public consultation has been launched for one of the largest onshore wind farms in Scotland planned for Aberdeenshire.

The Hill of Fare wind farm, planned for four miles from Banchory, will have a series of 820-foot turbines, theoretically visible from 20 miles in all directions from viewpoints.

Developer RES has launched the consultations, which includes an open online form and public exhibitions in and around Banchory this week.

RES said it “believes in meaningful and productive consultation”, with the closing date for comments on November 11.

It said: “We aim to engage early with the local community and key stakeholders in order to facilitate constructive consultation.

“This helps to identify issues and concerns, as well as benefits and opportunities, which we can then consider when developing and refining the design and delivery of the proposal.”

Public exhibitions were launched yesterday and continue this morning and afternoon at Midmar Hall, Inverurie and Learney Hall in Torphins.

© Supplied by RES

A total of 17 turbines are suggested to stand on the Hill of Fare, which people from Moray to Angus may be able to see in the Aberdeenshire rural skyline.

Developed in partnership with Dunecht Estates, the proposed wind farm is estimated to produce around 122 megawatts if approved.

Local pushback

Local residents have launched a website, the Hill of Fare Information Group, to help the public get a better understanding of the proposed wind farm.

The site provides links to key documents published by RES, contact details of local politicians and those involved in the project, news articles and community council and developer-run consultation meeting dates.

This follows an Aberdeenshire resident who has lived in his house for 40 years, Frank Murray, writing an open letter criticising the proposed giant wind farm on the grounds of the eye strain people living next to onshore wind farms have experienced in other parts of the country, the impact on the local landscape and the historical significance of the site.