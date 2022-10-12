Durban substation explodes in dramatic video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Durban substation explodes in dramatic video

A substation in Durban exploded last night in a dramatic display, bringing more power problems to the country.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/10/2022, 9:45 am
© Shutterstock / Charles HB MercerElectricity pylon with the early morning light gleaming off the cables in South Africa.
The municipality of eThekwini, which covers Durban, reported an explosion at the 275 kV Klaarwater substation at around 8 pm.

The local authority said this had caused a “widespread power outage”, covering about 50% of areas in Durban. The authority went on to ask people to switch off unnecessary items, which would help restore supplies without overloading.

As of this morning most power had been restored, although eThekwini reported there was “extensive damage” at the Shallcross substation. This may take 48 hours to repair.

It is carrying out an inspection of the infrastructure, covering overhead high voltage lines from Klaarwater to Waterfall, about 30 km away.

eThekwini said the most likely reason for the fault were strong winds and lighting, although it could not confirm this.

Eskom confirmed the explosion at the Klaarwater site last night. It said eThekwini controlled the infrastructure.

While the municipality does not own its own power generation, it is working on plans to change this.

South Africa continues to be under stage 2 load shedding. Eskom may provide an update this afternoon, with 14,061 MW out of action as a result of breakdowns.

