Renewables/Energy Transition

Harbour Energy’s V Net Zero renamed ‘Viking CCS’

The carbon capture and storage firm, led by Harbour Energy, V Net Zero has been renamed 'Viking CCS'  to better reflect the company's focus.
By Ryan Duff
13/10/2022, 4:52 pm
The newly named Viking CCS will set up shop in the Humber region, the UK’s most industrialised area, to transport and store CO2 in secure offshore storage sites.

Through carrying out this project, the Harbour-led firm aims to cut UK greenhouse gas emissions by 10 million tonnes per year from 2030 following the projected commencement of first capture in 2027.

The development plans to transport  CO2 along a newly constructed pipeline from Immingham to Theddlethorpe, reusing the pre-existing 74.6-mile-long LOGGS pipeline to transport offshore to the Viking Fields.

The carbon capture and storage firm’s Humber Cluster is one of the clusters engaged in the BEIS process.

Project director of Viking CCS and vice president at Harbour Energy, Graeme Davies, said: “Viking CCS will provide UK industries with a competitive option to transport and store their CO2 emissions, helping the UK meet its net zero goals.

“Working with a diverse range of industrial emitters the project will repurpose existing infrastructure in the Humber region to transport CO2 to offshore sites for secure, permanent storage, targeting a reduction of 10 million tonnes of UK emissions a year by 2030.”

To coincide with the renaming, Viking CCS is relaunching its website today, changing its domain name to the much more fitting ‘www.vikingccs.co.uk‘.

