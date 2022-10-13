NZTC awarded £2.12m for HOP2 green hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

NZTC awarded £2.12m for HOP2 green hydrogen project

Net Zero Technology Centre has been awarded £2.12M from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund (JTF) to support the delivery of its Hydrogen Offshore Production Project (HOP2).
By Ryan Duff
13/10/2022, 7:00 am
Delivered over four years, the HOP2 project aims to repurpose existing gas assets for offshore hydrogen production on a scale of 500MW to 1GW.

It will also aims to showcase what new build projects for offshore hydrogen production could deliver on the UK continental shelf while looking at “what the impact of anchoring this emerging sector in Scotland will be on the regional workforce, supporting a just transition.”

The NZTC was announced to be one of the 22 projects set to receive a share of over £50 million earlier this week during Nicola Sturgeon’s keynote speech at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

HOP2 sets out to sustain direct and indirect jobs as a result of a just transition while creating new jobs in Scotland by 2045.

The project will utilise offshore wind production to deliver the 65TWh hydrogen required to achieve Net Zero by 2040.

This is to be achieved by “providing a local, centralised export location for energy resources in the form of hydrogen, rather than individual wind farm developers having to install electrical cables to shore.”

Building off of the Offshore Hydrogen Production project, led by NZTC, which was funded as part of the 2018 BEIS Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply competition and recommendations made in the ‘Technology Driving Green Energy Growth’ report, published in collaboration with the Technology Leadership Board, NZTC, and Accenture.

The report recommends an infrastructure plan should be constructed to transport, transmit, store and manage new energy commodities such as hydrogen, ammonia, renewable electricity and carbon dioxide (CO2), enabling existing infrastructure to be better utilised.

Solution centre director at Net Zero Technology Centre, Myrtle Dawes, said: “We are delighted that NZTC’s Hydrogen Offshore Production Project (HOP2) has been awarded funding from Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund.

“From enabling rapid scale up of hydrogen infrastructure to leveraging North-East skills and creating new jobs, the HOP2 project will accelerate Scotland’s decarbonisation goals and put it on the map as a leader in hydrogen production, distribution and export.”

