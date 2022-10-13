NZTC awarded £2.12m for HOP2 green hydrogen project

An error occurred. Please try again.

Net Zero Technology Centre has been awarded £2.12M from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund (JTF) to support the delivery of its Hydrogen Offshore Production Project (HOP2).

Delivered over four years, the HOP2 project aims to repurpose existing gas assets for offshore hydrogen production on a scale of 500MW to 1GW.

It will also aims to showcase what new build projects for offshore hydrogen production could deliver on the UK continental shelf while looking at “what the impact of anchoring this emerging sector in Scotland will be on the regional workforce, supporting a just transition.”

The NZTC was announced to be one of the 22 projects set to receive a share of over £50 million earlier this week during Nicola Sturgeon’s keynote speech at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

HOP2 sets out to sustain direct and indirect jobs as a result of a just transition while creating new jobs in Scotland by 2045.

The project will utilise offshore wind production to deliver the 65TWh hydrogen required to achieve Net Zero by 2040.

This is to be achieved by “providing a local, centralised export location for energy resources in the form of hydrogen, rather than individual wind farm developers having to install electrical cables to shore.”

Building off of the Offshore Hydrogen Production project, led by NZTC, which was funded as part of the 2018 BEIS Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply competition and recommendations made in the ‘Technology Driving Green Energy Growth’ report, published in collaboration with the Technology Leadership Board, NZTC, and Accenture.

The report recommends an infrastructure plan should be constructed to transport, transmit, store and manage new energy commodities such as hydrogen, ammonia, renewable electricity and carbon dioxide (CO2), enabling existing infrastructure to be better utilised.

Solution centre director at Net Zero Technology Centre, Myrtle Dawes, said: “We are delighted that NZTC’s Hydrogen Offshore Production Project (HOP2) has been awarded funding from Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund.

“From enabling rapid scale up of hydrogen infrastructure to leveraging North-East skills and creating new jobs, the HOP2 project will accelerate Scotland’s decarbonisation goals and put it on the map as a leader in hydrogen production, distribution and export.”