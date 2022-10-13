BP to power London’s largest car service going all-electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

BP to power London’s largest car service going all-electric

BP electric-vehicle charging business is partnering with Addison Lee, London’s largest car and courier service, to keep its drivers from running out of battery range.
By Bloomberg
13/10/2022, 9:43 am
© BloombergBP power car service
A BP Plc Pulse electric vehicle charging station in a Q Park underground car park in central London, U.K., on Monday, April 11, 2022. To help drivers needing a quick top-up during the day, Uber Technologies Inc. has contracted with BP Plc to reserve spaces at the charging station along the western edge of Hyde Park, and more such deals are in the works.

BP electric-vehicle charging business is partnering with Addison Lee, London’s largest car and courier service, to keep its drivers from running out of battery range.

Addison Lee’s fleet of EVs — which is expected to be 1,000 strong by the end of the year — will get enhanced access to BP Pulse’s more than 3,000 charging points, the companies said in a statement Thursday. BP’s network includes hubs at Gatwick Airport and a car park in central London along the western edge of Hyde Park.

Partnerships with fleets of cars that are on roads for hours at a time are crucial to the economics of charging operators’ business in the still-early stages of EV adoption. Drivers for Addison Lee and Uber Technologies Inc. — BP Pulse’s first fleet customer — will be regular day-to-day customers as the company invests as much as £1 billion ($1.1 billion) in the UK’s EV charging infrastructure.

Addison Lee announced plans last year to fully electrify its fleet by 2023. It has 450 Volkswagen ID.4 sport utility vehicles operating across London and plans to more than double the size of its EV fleet by year-end.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts