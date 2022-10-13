BP to power London’s largest car service going all-electric

BP electric-vehicle charging business is partnering with Addison Lee, London’s largest car and courier service, to keep its drivers from running out of battery range.

Addison Lee’s fleet of EVs — which is expected to be 1,000 strong by the end of the year — will get enhanced access to BP Pulse’s more than 3,000 charging points, the companies said in a statement Thursday. BP’s network includes hubs at Gatwick Airport and a car park in central London along the western edge of Hyde Park.

Partnerships with fleets of cars that are on roads for hours at a time are crucial to the economics of charging operators’ business in the still-early stages of EV adoption. Drivers for Addison Lee and Uber Technologies Inc. — BP Pulse’s first fleet customer — will be regular day-to-day customers as the company invests as much as £1 billion ($1.1 billion) in the UK’s EV charging infrastructure.

Addison Lee announced plans last year to fully electrify its fleet by 2023. It has 450 Volkswagen ID.4 sport utility vehicles operating across London and plans to more than double the size of its EV fleet by year-end.