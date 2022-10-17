ASCO signs deal with Aberdeenshire Acorn CCS project

An error occurred. Please try again.

ASCO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Storegga-led Acorn project in Aberdeenshire to explore opportunities to collaborate.

The agreement will focus on the Acorn Port project, which is set to use the Peterhead Port jetty next to ASCO’s south Peterhead supply base to import CO2 from dedicated carriers.

Linking carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen schemes in the northeast, Acorn is a key component of the Scottish Cluster, a major infrastructure bid backed by the likes of Shell, ETZ Ltd, Wood, Storegga and Ineos.

Currently under development, Acorn is expected to create and support thousands of jobs, offering alternative employment to oil and gas workers as the North Sea winds down.

Delivered from its Peterhead supply base, north-east firm Asco will explore opportunities for logistics and materials management services, quayside services, dedicated warehouse provisions, and environmental services for the project.

Group sustainability manager at ASCO, Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, said: “As key industry players, one of our ambitions is to help support and transform the energy supply chain.

“Our new agreement with Storegga and the Acorn Project reinforces our commitment to sustainability.

“It underlines our belief in developing collaborative partnerships that not only support streamlined and leaner processes but also drive innovation to create a low-carbon supply chain.

“The Acorn projects have the potential to deliver significant economic growth while safeguarding and creating jobs in Scotland and across the UK.

“Jobs will be created, initially directly by the design, equipment supply, logistics and construction activities and later through long-term jobs in a resilient clean energy economy.

“ASCO takes environmental responsibilities seriously and over many years we have invested strategically to ensure that sufficient resources are in place to prevent harm to the environment.

“As technology advances, we will use new innovations to ensure we take the right action to tackle climate change while continuing to deliver our high-quality service for our clients without disruption.”

Acorn delays

© Pale Blue Dot

Earlier this year the Acorn developers said that it hopes the scheme can be online by 2027 but are wary of further delays to government support packages.

The project was passed over for so-called “Track 1” CCS funding last year, in favour of rival bids from the East Coast Cluster and HyNet, which are now aimed at being operational by the middle of this decade.

The project is currently the “reserve” candidate and is thought to be a top choice for the upcoming “Track 2” process.

However, backers are concerned that any delays will set the sector back considerably.

While the project is still hopeful of securing further funding via the future Track 1 reserve and Track 2 processes, Storegga is “nervous” about the Track 2 timeline and the potential for further delays.