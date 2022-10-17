ASCO signs deal with Aberdeenshire Acorn CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

ASCO signs deal with Aberdeenshire Acorn CCS project

ASCO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Storegga-led Acorn project in Aberdeenshire to explore opportunities to collaborate.
By Ryan Duff
17/10/2022, 7:00 am
© Peterhead Port AuthorityAcorn
An aerial view of Peterhead port

The agreement will focus on the Acorn Port project, which is set to use the Peterhead Port jetty next to ASCO’s south Peterhead supply base to import CO2 from dedicated carriers.

Linking carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen schemes in the northeast, Acorn is a key component of the Scottish Cluster, a major infrastructure bid backed by the likes of Shell, ETZ Ltd, Wood, Storegga and Ineos.

Currently under development, Acorn is expected to create and support thousands of jobs, offering alternative employment to oil and gas workers as the North Sea winds down.

Delivered from its Peterhead supply base, north-east firm Asco will explore opportunities for logistics and materials management services, quayside services, dedicated warehouse provisions, and environmental services for the project.

Group sustainability manager at ASCO, Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, said: “As key industry players, one of our ambitions is to help support and transform the energy supply chain.

“Our new agreement with Storegga and the Acorn Project reinforces our commitment to sustainability.

“It underlines our belief in developing collaborative partnerships that not only support streamlined and leaner processes but also drive innovation to create a low-carbon supply chain.

“The Acorn projects have the potential to deliver significant economic growth while safeguarding and creating jobs in Scotland and across the UK.

“Jobs will be created, initially directly by the design, equipment supply, logistics and construction activities and later through long-term jobs in a resilient clean energy economy.

“ASCO takes environmental responsibilities seriously and over many years we have invested strategically to ensure that sufficient resources are in place to prevent harm to the environment.

“As technology advances, we will use new innovations to ensure we take the right action to tackle climate change while continuing to deliver our high-quality service for our clients without disruption.”

Acorn delays

© Pale Blue Dot
The Acorn Project

Earlier this year the Acorn developers said that it hopes the scheme can be online by 2027 but are wary of further delays to government support packages.

The project was passed over for so-called “Track 1” CCS funding last year, in favour of rival bids from the East Coast Cluster and HyNet, which are now aimed at being operational by the middle of this decade.

The project is currently the “reserve” candidate and is thought to be a top choice for the upcoming “Track 2” process.

However, backers are concerned that any delays will set the sector back considerably.

While the project is still hopeful of securing further funding via the future Track 1 reserve and Track 2 processes, Storegga is “nervous” about the Track 2 timeline and the potential for further delays.

