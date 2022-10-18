Highland community say landscape is at ‘saturation point’ as new 656ft turbines planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Highland community say landscape is at ‘saturation point’ as new 656ft turbines planned

A Highland community is standing in opposition to the proposed Strath Oykel Wind Farm, saying the area is already at “saturation point”.
By Ryan Duff
18/10/2022, 11:25 am Updated: 18/10/2022, 2:53 pm
© Supplied by Tracey SmithA walk down Glen Muick at the end of Glen Cassley in Rosehall.
A walk down Glen Muick at the end of Glen Cassley in Rosehall.

A Highland community is standing in opposition to the proposed Strath Oykel Wind Farm, saying the area is already at “saturation point”.

The development is set to stand near the village of Rosehall and today the local council will hold a meeting to discuss its position on the 11-turbine proposal.

The Energie Kontor UK projects will be discussed by the Scottish Government, with the Highland Council submitting an opinion as part of the process.

The proposal lays out plans to build 11 turbines that will stand over 656 ft tall.

Energie Kontor UK has estimated that the construction of the project will take 18 months, guided by a Construction and Environmental Management Plan (CEMP).

The developer, with offices in Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has applied to build the scheme less than a mile from the nearest Rosehall property.

The Highland wind farm will have an installed capacity of 72.6 megawatts (MW), as well as a 5MW battery storage unit.

It is estimated to have a lifespan of around 35 years.

Activist group No Ring of Steel (NORoS) has urged councillors to listen to the concerns of residents and oppose the plan.

Locals have voiced concerns regarding the construction process, high traffic volumes on single-track roads with no pavements, and how vehicles will access the proposed site.

One resident, the manager of Lower Oykel fishing, warned that the development could be “devastating to the salmon population and highly-protected and rare freshwater pearl mussels”.

However, the private secretary for Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero, assured locals they would take concerns seriously, writing: “Please be assured that a final decision will only be taken after careful and thorough consideration of all material issues including the representation received, consultee advice, relevant environmental information, including the impacts on fish, as well as all planning information in accordance with the relevant legislative obligations.”

© Supplied by Phil Fiddes
The sun setting nearby Rosehall

This follows the rejection of another nearby Highland wind farm, Meall Buidhe, earlier this year and comes as Aberdeenshire residents voice their opinions on the 820ft turbines set for the Hill of Fare.

A spokesman for NORoS, Ashley Smith, said: “There is huge local opposition to this plan.

“Our part of the Highlands is at saturation point with onshore windfarms, and can’t sustain any more.

“We feel we’ve played our part with renewable energy, and now it’s time for the remaining unspoiled landscape to be protected and preserved for the future.

“The decision will ultimately be made by the Scottish Government, but we feel it’s important that Highland Council represent the views of those who will be affected by it.

“It would damage our everyday quality of life, put businesses at risk and could cause major problems for wildlife and fishing.

“We are worried about our rural landscape turning into an industrial one.

“These enormous turbines would reach 200 metres in height, will tower over the village and are totally out of proportion with the local landscape.

“The nearest properties will be just 1.5km from these enormous turbines and residents will be disturbed by blade noise, shadow flicker and at night by aviation lights which will stand out in a dark sky area that does not even have street lights.”

Energie Kontor UK declined to comment.

