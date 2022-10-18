Highland community say landscape is at ‘saturation point’ as new 656ft turbines planned

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Highland community is standing in opposition to the proposed Strath Oykel Wind Farm, saying the area is already at “saturation point”.

The development is set to stand near the village of Rosehall and today the local council will hold a meeting to discuss its position on the 11-turbine proposal.

The Energie Kontor UK projects will be discussed by the Scottish Government, with the Highland Council submitting an opinion as part of the process.

The proposal lays out plans to build 11 turbines that will stand over 656 ft tall.

Energie Kontor UK has estimated that the construction of the project will take 18 months, guided by a Construction and Environmental Management Plan (CEMP).

The developer, with offices in Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has applied to build the scheme less than a mile from the nearest Rosehall property.

The Highland wind farm will have an installed capacity of 72.6 megawatts (MW), as well as a 5MW battery storage unit.

It is estimated to have a lifespan of around 35 years.

Activist group No Ring of Steel (NORoS) has urged councillors to listen to the concerns of residents and oppose the plan.

Locals have voiced concerns regarding the construction process, high traffic volumes on single-track roads with no pavements, and how vehicles will access the proposed site.

One resident, the manager of Lower Oykel fishing, warned that the development could be “devastating to the salmon population and highly-protected and rare freshwater pearl mussels”.

However, the private secretary for Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero, assured locals they would take concerns seriously, writing: “Please be assured that a final decision will only be taken after careful and thorough consideration of all material issues including the representation received, consultee advice, relevant environmental information, including the impacts on fish, as well as all planning information in accordance with the relevant legislative obligations.”

© Supplied by Phil Fiddes

This follows the rejection of another nearby Highland wind farm, Meall Buidhe, earlier this year and comes as Aberdeenshire residents voice their opinions on the 820ft turbines set for the Hill of Fare.

A spokesman for NORoS, Ashley Smith, said: “There is huge local opposition to this plan.

“Our part of the Highlands is at saturation point with onshore windfarms, and can’t sustain any more.

“We feel we’ve played our part with renewable energy, and now it’s time for the remaining unspoiled landscape to be protected and preserved for the future.

“The decision will ultimately be made by the Scottish Government, but we feel it’s important that Highland Council represent the views of those who will be affected by it.

“It would damage our everyday quality of life, put businesses at risk and could cause major problems for wildlife and fishing.

“We are worried about our rural landscape turning into an industrial one.

“These enormous turbines would reach 200 metres in height, will tower over the village and are totally out of proportion with the local landscape.

“The nearest properties will be just 1.5km from these enormous turbines and residents will be disturbed by blade noise, shadow flicker and at night by aviation lights which will stand out in a dark sky area that does not even have street lights.”

Energie Kontor UK declined to comment.